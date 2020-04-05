WWE Rumors: Major Spoiler For Title Match Between Drew McIntyre And Brock Lesnar Revealed

Given the pre-taped nature of this year’s WrestleMania, WWE have been doing everything in its power to prevent spoilers from leaking onto the internet. However, the result of one of tonight’s main event match between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar has reportedly been revealed.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the company wants to end the second night of WrestleMania 36 on a high note by awarding the WWE Championship to McIntyre. Davis also stated that Vince McMahon wanted to end both nights of WWE’s biggest pay-per-view on a positive note.

According to the report, McMahon has told people backstage that he wants this year’s WrestleMania to make fans forget about the negativity of the real world. Therefore, giving one of their favorite superstars the first WWE Championship win of their career makes sense for boosting morale.

McIntyre’s storyline has also been built for a huge WrestleMania payoff in recent months. He was the surprise winner of this year’s Royal Rumble match, in which he eliminated “The Beast Incarnate,” and the company have portrayed him as the top babyface on Monday Night Raw since then.

The company also recently released an episode of WWE Chronicle that focused on McIntyre’s redemption story. He returned to the company in 2017 after being let go a few years previously. Since coming back, he’s managed to prove that he has what it takes to be a main eventer in the company, and has reportedly earned McMahon’s respect as a result.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, McMahon is reportedly a fan of the way “The Scottish Terminator” conducts himself and the pair supposedly have a great rapport with each other. If the WWE chairman is such a big fan of the superstar, then it’s highly likely that he’ll be given a run with Monday Night Raw’s top title.

The report also highlights how McIntyre has gained another fan in Lesnar, and “The Beast Incarnate” is keen to put him over at tonight’s show. While it remains to be seen if there was any substance to those rumors, it is clear that the Scottish superstar is held in high regard by the company.

Davis also learned that WWE has banned the announcers from mentioning the coronavirus, social distancing, and the restrictions that have been put on travel. While this means that fans will not be able to attend WWE shows in the coming weeks, McIntyre has said that he wants to be the champion who represents the company — and the world — during these difficult times. Even that means not getting his big moment in front of a packed arena.