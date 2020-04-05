WWE News: CM Punk Reveals His Favorite Member Of The Shield, And His Choice Might Shock Fans

As documented by Sportskeeda, CM Punk was recently asked by a fan on Twitter to name who he thought was the best member of The Shield between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. However, the former WWE superstar didn’t pick either of those options, and instead revealed that Roman Reigns was the group’s best member.

While Punk is no stranger to goofing around on social media, his choice might come as a shock to wrestling fans for a couple of reasons. First of all, Rollins and Punk both came from the independent circuit just like Punk did, and their career paths have been similar in many ways.

Furthermore, as documented by Cageside Seats, Punk claims to have proposed the idea for the group in the first place, and he requested that Kassius Ohno take Reigns’ place. Both superstars came up together on the independent scene and were a key part of Ring of Honor’s success during the 2000s. However, WWE seemed to prefer “The Big Dog” and touted him as a special future project.

Over time, however, Reigns became the breakout star of the group and went on to become the face of the company. At the time no one could have predicted how far “The Big Dog” would come in such a short time, so perhaps Punk was just as surprised as everyone else. Punk didn’t elaborate on why he chose Reigns in his response to the fan, and only Punk knows his reasons for his choice.

One member of The Shield who Punk isn’t a fan of, however, is Rollins. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Punk previously advised “The Architect” to stay off social media due to the way he was conducting himself last year, which is believed to be one of the reasons why the fans turned against him.

Rollins also tried to get Punk to return to the squared circle by challenging him to a WrestleMania 36 after “The Straight Edge Superstar” debuted on WWE Backstage as a pundit. In the end, Punk didn’t appear to be interested in lacing up his boots again.

Punk worked with The Shield several times during his WWE career. When the faction debuted on the main roster at Survivor Series 2012, they helped “The Straight Edge Superstar” retain his WWE Championship against Ryback and John.

Punk also had a lengthy feud with three superstars in 2013 and 2014, right before he quit the company in infamous fashion. During this time, he even beat the faction in a three-on-one handicap match.