‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Jack Stuns His Family

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview teases that Jack finally has enough of Kyle and Theo’s behavior, so he lays down the law. Plus, Adam continues his war against Victor while Victoria and Nikki get involved and want to know what is happening.

Jack (Peter Bergman) indicates he’s had enough of Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) arguing. It’s affecting not only their work but also their family, and Jack lets Kyle and Theo have it. After they fight at work and in public, Jack loses it when he finds them fighting at home, which is where Dina (Marla Adams) lives now. According to Jack, actions have consequences, and it looks like he will detail what they are to a chagrined Theo and Kyle. The young man will appreciate facing whatever it is that Jack decides might keep them from being at each other’s throats always. Given their recent history, it seems like Jack might not have success in trying to get these two to bury the hatchet and act right.

Meanwhile, Adam (Mark Grossman) blackmails Victor (Eric Braeden), and it looks like The Mustache gives in immediately. Adam lets Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) know that Victor didn’t have a hand to play, so he folded instantly. It seems slightly suspect that Adam doesn’t realize that the move is not at all like Victor, which may mean that he has something up his sleeve, or there is something else or somebody else that Victor is protecting. It looks like Adam and Chelsea might be missing something important that is the key to everything. The whole thing has been all too easy for Adam, and that means he is about to be surprised.

Plus, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is furious about the situation, and she lets Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) know what Adam is doing to Victor. Nikki is aghast when she hears that Adam is trying to frame Victor for killing Alyssa’s (Maria DiDomenico) dad years ago back in Kansas. Nikki has been married to Victor enough times over the years that she knows him better than anybody else. Because of that, Nikki instantly realizes that Victor is caving to Adam’s demands entirely too quickly. Nikki implores Victor to let her in on whatever the actual secret is because she knows that her husband is keeping something from her. Whether Victor will let his wife in on the details remains to be seen, but at this point, Victor may realize it’s futile to cut Nikki out of things.