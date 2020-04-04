Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Reveal Big Development For TJ After Jordan’s Revelations

New General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 6 reveal some major details about what comes next for TJ Ashford. Cyrus Renault had his team kidnap TJ in order to force his mom and police commissioner, Jordan Ashford, to do his bidding. Now it looks as if soon Jordan will be rewarded with her son’s release.

According to the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, TJ will soon be released from captivity. He will quickly reunite with Jordan, but General Hospital spoilers indicate that initially, he will be in pretty rough shape upon his release.

“TJ actually gets dumped in front of the hospital by his kidnappers! He’s unconscious, with a concussion, and lots of bruises and scars,” actor Tajh Bellow explains of what’s next for his character.

General Hospital spoilers detail that TJ will wake up in a hospital room as he hears Jordan’s voice and feels her hand touching him. Naturally, Curtis will be right there as well. Apparently, Molly will be at GH as TJ regains consciousness too, and there’s a lot for the two of them to work through as he recovers.

What does it mean that Cyrus is now willing to have his team release TJ? It would seem that it means that Cyrus himself has been released from Pentonville, which General Hospital spoilers have previously hinted would soon be the case.

Jordan has unfinished business with Cyrus, West Coast. Can she get to the bottom of his plan for Port Charles?

Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @Bri_Nic_Henry pic.twitter.com/k10wCjxte6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 11, 2020

During this past week, viewers watched as Jordan agreed to follow through with Sonny’s suggestion that she work on getting Cyrus released. Jordan initially planned to confess to how she and her undercover team fabricated evidence against Cyrus.

However, Jordan ultimately followed Sonny’s suggestion and went to Internal Affairs with an altered version of what happened all those years ago. The new version keeps her out of trouble by twisting the details to put all the blame on the three men, now dead, who were on her team at the time. So far, it seems that the plan is working and that should mean a release for Cyrus.

Right now, General Hospital spoilers don’t appear to pinpoint exactly when TJ will be released. According to SheKnows Soaps, Jordan will be struggling over her actions and choices during Monday’s show. In addition, Laura and Robert will face off with Cyrus at Pentonville, but it doesn’t sound as if he’ll be too willing to cooperate with them.

At the moment, there do not appear to be any additional mentions of Cyrus, Jordan, or TJ for the week ahead. Even though TJ will be reunited with his loved ones soon, General Hospital spoilers hint that there is much more to come before Jordan can put all of this behind her.