‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Victor Stuns Victoria

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, April 6 tease that Victor leaves his daughter Victoria stunned after Adam shows up at Newman Enterprises with demands. Plus, Summer learns some shocking news, and she immediately goes to help out her sister.

Victor (Eric Braeden) stuns Victoria (Amelia Heinle), according to SheKnows Soaps. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is back at work, but it doesn’t seem like she will be for long. Adam shows up at Newman Enterprises, and he has a whole list of demands that he wants from Victor. Victoria is confident that her father won’t cave, but Adam is assured that he will. After all, Adam learned from the best. Victoria feels sorry for her brother, though, because she thinks that he’s a terrible human being. Even worse, Victoria is sorry for Adam’s son, Connor (Judah Mackey). With Adam as a father, it seems to Victoria that he has no chance of having a good life.

Meanwhile, Adam is sure that he will end up running Newman Enterprises since that’s his demand, and his first order of business is to oust his pesky sister, Victoria. It sounds like she might end up having plenty of time to recover from her physical and mental injuries related to her stabbing. Of course, Victor likely has something up his sleeve because it is unlikely that he will easily hand everything he’s worked for all these years over to Adam without some type of plan to turn the tables on his younger son.

Elsewhere, Summer (Hunter King) learns shocking news when Nick (Joshua Morrow) finally opens up about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) breast cancer. Summer immediately worries about her sister Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) because she’s a young teenager who is facing her mom’s serious cancer. Nick agrees with Summer that Faith will need support.

Summer goes straight to Sharon’s, and she offers to provide whatever support she can for Faith and Sharon. Even Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Summer manage to get along for Faith’s sake, and that has to be a load off Sharon’s mind since she learned the bad news that the chemotherapy did not end up shrinking her tumor enough. That means that Sharon is facing either a lumpectomy or a mastectomy, and the prospect of her mom undergoing a serious surgery is something that terrifies Faith. Despite their differences in the past, Summer is a welcome addition to Sharon and Faith’s support system. Together, they will help as Sharon continues her cancer fight.