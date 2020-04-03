Former ‘RHOC’ Cast Member Jim Edmonds’ Daughter Hayley Tests Positive For COVID-19 After He Confirms Diagnosis

Jim Edmonds went public with his diagnosis on Monday.

Jim Edmonds and his daughter, Hayley, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Following Jim’s announcement on Wednesday that he had been diagnosed with the virus after feeling sick for several days, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member’s daughter shared her positive diagnosis with her followers on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 2.

“Finally got my test results back. I have tested positive for COVID-19,” she confirmed. “I had to wait a full week to even get an appointment to be tested, so now I’m almost symptom free.”

In the ex-MLB star announcement, he revealed that his daughter had undergone testing around the same time as him but didn’t confirm which of his four daughters he was referring to. That said, it seemed fairly safe to assume that Jim was talking about Hayley since the two of them seem to spend the most time together and recently vacationed as a family in Tennessee with Jim’s new girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor.

Continuing on to her followers in her post, which was shared in white writing on a black background and included a message encouraging her audience to “stay home,” Hayley thanked the friends and family members who have checked in on her over the past two weeks of her illness.

“This thing is no joke,” she wrote.

Hayley then said that even at the young age of 22, the coronavirus kicked her butt, and noted that both she and her dad were on the road to recovery.

While Hayley didn’t open up about any of the specifics of what she went through during her time suffering from COVID-19, Jim told his audience yesterday that he was having a tough time breathing. He, however, was also dealing with pneumonia on top of the side effects of coronavirus.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim’s former partner, Meghan King Edmonds, is currently caring for his three youngest children, including three-year-old daughter Aspen and one-year-old twins Hayes and Hart, at her rental home in Los Angeles.

As fans may have seen on her Instagram page, Meghan recently revealed that her kids’ pediatrician recommended that Aspen and the boys be kept in just one household amid the growing pandemic, rather than be transported back and forth between Jim’s home in St. Louis and her home on the west coast.

“We have decided that our kids are going to stay where they were when this whole ‘safer at home’ started and it was with me,” Meghan replied.