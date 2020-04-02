‘One Piece’ Chapter 976 Spoilers: 10th Member Of The Straw Hat Pirates Finally Arrives In Wano

One Piece Chapter 976 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece is expected to feature several interesting scenes, including the arrival of the 10th member of the Straw Hat Pirates – former Warlord of the Sea and Sun Pirates captain Jinbe – in the Land of Wano.

In the spoilers posted at Reddit, One Piece Chapter 976 is set to start with the conversation between the members of the Nine Red Scabbards, including Kinemon, Raizo, Kawamatsu, Ashura Doji, Kiku, Nekomamushi, and Inuarashi. At first, Kinemon thought that his comrades believe that he purposely misread the final message of Lord Shimotsuki Yasuie to find out who was the traitor inside the Straw Hat Pirates alliance.

However, the Nine Red Scabbards, excluding Denjiro, started asking Kinemon if he really came out with a clever strategy to catch the traitor or just didn’t get Lord Yasuie’s riddle. All of them assured Kinemon that they won’t get angry if he would tell the truth. Kinemon admitted that he really thought that Tokage Port would be their meeting place and told his comrades that he might have already run out of luck and die in their upcoming war against the combined forces of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates and Emperor Kaido.

Ashura Doji and the other members of the Nine Red Scabbards told Kinemon that if he dies, they would die together. Meanwhile, while his former comrades were having a conversation, the traitor, Kurozumi Kanjuro, grabbed the opportunity to escape and bring Kozuki Momonosuke to Shogun Orochi. Kawamatsu, Sanji, and Usopp tried to save Momonosuke, but Kanjuro was using skills that the Nine Red Scabbards have never seen.

Instead of continuously crying for help, Momonosuke started talking like a man and asked his subordinates and allies to stop worrying about him. Momonosuke assured them that he would somehow find a way to escape and take Emperor Kaido and Shogun Orocih’s head himself.

One Piece Chapter 976 spoilers featured the Beast Pirates distancing themselves from the Straw Hat Pirates alliance. However, as they retreat, they started using their long-range cannons to attack the Straw Hat Pirates. Before their ships get hit by the cannonballs, another reinforcement came out of nowhere to help them.

One Piece Chapter 976 is set to show the reunion between Jinbe, Luffy, and the Straw Hat Pirates. Using his spear wave attack, Jinbe opened up a huge hole in the enemy’s battleship that resulted in it to sink. After recognizing him, Luffy officially introduced Jinbe to their allies as the Straw Hat Pirates helmsman.