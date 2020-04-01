OJ Simpson Weighs In On Carole Baskin Murder Rumors, Says Don Became ‘Tiger Sashimi’

OJ Simpson has apparently been catching up on some popular Netflix shows, including the super-popular Tiger King, while in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. As it turns out, the former NFLer shares a fairly popular opinion with viewers of the popular series: he believes that Carole Baskin’s missing husband, Don Lewis, was murdered.

After a round of golf, Simpson took to Twitter to share a video with his 944,000 followers. In the video, he discussed watching Tiger King and said that he thinks that Lewis became “tiger sashimi.”

“Listen, I’ve had so many people on my case asking me to watch some show called Tiger King. Well, yesterday I watched this show and oh my God is America in this bad of shape? I watched about six episodes of this show and I couldn’t believe what I was looking at. White people! What’s with you and wild animals? Leave them animals alone,” Simpson said, laughing.

“One thing I will say. There’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is, uh, tiger sashimi right now. I’m just saying,” he said with a chuckle. Check out Simpson’s video below.

Simpson, of course, was himself tried on two counts of murder back in 1994. His ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman were both found stabbed to death outside her condominium in Los Angeles. Simpson was acquitted the following year but found liable in a wrongful death civil suit brought by Goldman’s family, who were awarded a $33.5 million judgment.

Those who have watched Tiger King know that Baskin, who owns and operates Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida, was married to a man (Lewis) who disappeared back in 1997. Following an investigation, police did not find any evidence of Lewis’ whereabouts and it’s unknown what exactly happened to him. There are some people who believe that Lewis secretly traveled to Costa Rica without leaving a trace behind. And then there are others who believe that he was killed. Baskin, then Carol Lewis, was never named as a suspect.

One theory put forth by other people featured in the Tiger King documentary — namely Joe Exotic — is that Baskin murdered Lewis and that she fed his body to her tigers. As to how she may have done it, there are several extant theories involving sardine oil, a meat grinder, and a septic system. Social media users wasted no time in coming up with Baskin murder memes, which have been nothing short of brutal.

Baskin has since taken to the Big Cat Rescue website to refute the what was presented in Tiger King.

“There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the series not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers. As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997. The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers,” she wrote, in part.

No word on whether or not Simpson has read Baskin’s post.