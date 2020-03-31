Andy Cohen Dishes On ‘Sweet’ Reunion With Son Benjamin After Testing Positive For The Coronavirus

Andy Cohen and son Benjamin reunited with one another on Monday.

Andy Cohen was forced to spend nearly two weeks away from his one-year-old son, Benjamin, after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month but on Monday, the two came back together for what Cohen said was a “really sweet” reunion.

During a conversation on his Radio Andy talk show, Andy Cohen Live, the Watch What Happens Live host revealed that he and Benjamin came face-to-face for the first time in several days on Monday and as soon as Benjamin laid eyes on his newly-recovered father, his eyes got wide and his jaw dropped.

“It was really sweet,” Cohen explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

According to Cohen, he arrived to where Benjamin was staying yesterday after taping his show and right away, after he opened the door to the hallway where the child was sitting, Benjamin knew his daddy was back.

“Teresa, who is my super human baby nurse, was like, ‘Who’s that? Is that your daddy?'” Cohen recalled.

When Cohen glanced around the corner to lay eyes on his child for the first time in many days, he saw that Benjamin was completely delighted to see him. As he explained, Benjamin’s eyes were wide open and his mouth was wide open with delight. That said, Cohen made it clear that when it came to their reunion, it wasn’t like a movie. In fact, after Cohen threw his son up in the air several times, the two of them bumped heads and Benjamin was immediately alarmed.

“It was not like a movie reunion where he ran over. He stayed there but he was definitely delighted,” Cohen shared.

According to Cohen, he knows that his son wasn’t too upset about his days-long absence because he was well-cared for by his nanny and kept safely in his bubble.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cohen also opened up about his experience with the coronavirus this week on Andy Cohen Live, revealing that he took a lot of Tylenol and Vitamin C throughout his health crisis and drank plenty of liquids.

Cohen also said, via YouTube, that he was quite sick with a fever, tightness in his chest and a cough before noting that he did not recover in the hospital. Instead, as he kept tabs on his pulse with a device, he stayed in New York City and treated himself off-site as he dealt with body pains and other symptoms.

“[I was] very tired… some chills, loss of smell and appetite,” he shared.