50 Cent Shares Theory On Why Drake’s Son Has Blond Hair & Blue Eyes With Side-By-Side Photo Of Grandmother

50 Cent shared a meme of Drake‘s son Adonis after the rapper posted photos of his son on Instagram for the first time. The post featured side-by-side photos of the toddler and his grandmother who 50 Cent said thinks is the source of the child’s blond hair and blue eyes.
Yesterday Drake posted a series of photos featuring his son and Sophie Brussaux, who is the kid’s mother. He also included a throwback picture of his parents Dennis Graham and Sandi Graham in the photo collection. Many fans commented on young Adonis’ bright eyes and light hair color and it appears he inherited some of these features from his grandmother.
In a post to his 25.4 million Instagram followers, the Brooklyn, New York rapper took a recent photograph of Sandi with blond curly locks and glasses over her blue eyes and used it as a split-screen with a shot of Adonis drinking out of a white cup. The “Many Men” rapper chalked up the young Graham’s features to his grandmother’s genes and included in his caption how happy the 60-year-old must be to have a lookalike grandson.
Fans of 50 Cent had come to expect a different type of meme from the hip hop artist who is well-known for trolling celebrities on social media. His post received over 430,000 likes and 9,400 comments in less than a day.
“Here come the people reaching like you’re being disrespectful when you’re not,” one follower wrote expecting backlash from the post.
“This lock down done made you HUMBLE‼️ this the nicest thing you said all year,” another responded to the surprisingly-sweet post.
Others commented on how people should not be surprised that the son of a bi-racial man inherited strong traits from one of his grandparents.
“Duh! This is common sense…clearly some folks didn’t pass biology,” an Instagram follower responded.
“Genetics are amazing. The black gene exit left with this one,” a fan joked.
“I love it! Genetics are crazy. My son looks just like his grandpa,” a follower shared.
Many fans noticed that Drake’s mother looked very similar to well-known singer in this picture.
“I thought that was Barbara Streisand,” one user wrote.
There were also some 50 Cent followers who had unkind words about the Toronto rapper’s son.
“This why he didn’t want to post his kid,” one commented.
???????? « Vivons heureux, vivons cachés » …mais un peu d’amour dans ce monde de brutes, ça fait du bien. Je remercie Dieu tous les jours pour ma merveilleuse famille et mes amis, qui sont aussi ma famille même sans partager le même sang, et je vous souhaite à tous autant de bonheur et d’amour, de garder vos proches dans votre cœur en cette période difficile, qui aura une fin, on en ressortira tous plus forts. ???????? Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world ????. PS : all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired…but Adonis’s parents are really blonde ????????
As covered by The Inquisitr, Brussaux shared adorable pictures of Adonis on her own Instagram page only hours after the More Life artist posted his. Her photo set included a touching shot of the parents posing with their son, and a joke about her son’s hair color in the caption.