‘Outlander’ Season 5: Episode 7 Sees A Sneaky Cameo By A Long-Dead Character

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 7 (Titled “The Ballad of Roger Mac”) of Starz’s Outlander Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest episode of Outlander saw a devastating event involving Roger Mackenzie (Richard Rankin). However, while everyone was concentrating on these events they may have missed a sneaky cameo appearance, according to Digital Spy.

During the episode, Roger was tasked with talking to Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (Duncan Lacroix) and trying to bring about a peaceful conclusion to the conflict between the British and the Regulators. This did not work and a battle resulted. However, Roger never made it back to camp and his wife, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) became increasingly concerned.

This is because, while meeting with Murtagh, Roger also came across a distant relative of his, Morag Mackenzie (Elysia Welch). The last time Roger had seen Morag — who is his four-times great-grandmother — was during a ship voyage under the direction of Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) in Season 4 of Outlander.

Stopping to talk, the pair ended up in a brief — and platonic — hug. However, her husband, William Buccleigh “Buck” Mackenzie, spotted them at this precise moment and accuses Roger of impropriety. This leads to the conclusion of Episode 7, which sees Roger hanged.

However, for eagle-eyed fans, Buck may have looked somewhat familiar. Even with his mess off long brown hair, some viewers noticed the likeness to that of a long-dead character in the TV series, Dougal Mackenzie (Graham McTavish). Dougal, who is Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) uncle, died in Season 3 of Outlander. As the Daily Express points out, Buck is also Dougal’s illegitimate son, so a family resemblance should be noticed here.

As a result of this, it appears that Starz decided to bring back McTavish in order to play the role of Buck for the latest episode of Outlander. Previously, when Morag last appeared in the TV series, her husband was not present so no actor had been cast prior to now.

With the episode showing Roger being hanged and confirmation that Episode 8 will continue on with this harrowing storyline, it seems likely that Buck will feature again since he was the catalyst behind Roger’s hanging the book series on which the Starz production is based. However, as to how this will play out exactly in the TV show remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in to the next installment in order to find out more.