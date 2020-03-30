Stassi Schroeder Reveals Why Kristen Doute Will Likely Not Be Getting Invited To Her Wedding

Stassi Schroeder seems to have had enough.

If Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are able to get married later this year in Italy, they likely will not be doing so with Kristen Doute nearby.

Following a heated Twitter feud last week, which was prompted by Doute lashing out against Schroeder and her professional life during an episode of the Vanderpump Rules: After Show, Schroeder told Taylor Strecker on her podcast series, Straight Up with Stassi, that Doute shouldn’t be waiting for her invitation to come in the mail.

“Don’t expect a wedding invitation and wonder why weren’t friends when you’re sitting there on [a Vanderpump Rules: After Show] talking about me that way,” Schroeder said, according to a March 30 report from Us Weekly magazine.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Schroeder and Doute have been involved in a months-long feud with one another that initially broke out during production on Season 8 last year.

Although a number of fans and followers of the series were hopeful that Schroeder and Doute would make amends, they have not yet done so and after last week’s episode of the Vanderpump Rules: After Show, there may not be any hope left. As Schroeder also revealed on her podcast, she spiraled on Twitter after watching Doute suggest that no one would care about her in 10 years and poke fun at her podcast.

According to Schroeder, she had never been in a Twitter feud before her drama with Doute played out on social media last week and found the ordeal to be “stressful as f**k.” Schroeder then added that she was really embarrassed for herself after playing into the online spat with her former friend and told her podcast guest, Strecker, that she didn’t want to talk about the issue ever again.

Although Schroeder hasn’t left a whole lot of hope for Doute getting an invitation to her wedding, the Vanderpump Rules cast member did say that Doute “probably had good intentions” when she first commented on her career. Oddly, Schroeder noted that she should have never went their with Doute, which seemed to suggest that she believed she was to blame.

During an interview on Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, earlier this month, via The Inquisitr, Doute said Schroeder wouldn’t tell her why she was made at her, aside from mentioning that the drama between Doute and her ex-boyfriend, Brian Carter, was quite “taxing.”

“After everything we’ve been through over 10 years to just … kick me to the curb and say, ‘This is so much bigger than that.’ What is so much bigger?” Doute wondered, according to Reality Blurb.