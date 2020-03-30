‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spring Promo Spoilers: The Return Of Stefan DiMera & Epic Love Stories

The brand new Days of Our Lives spring promo has everyone talking. The recently released preview gave fans a peek into some future storylines, and the it seems that things are about to get juicy in Salem.

In the video, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) is seen in a wedding dress and holding a bouquet of flowers as Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) walks in wearing a suit, hinting that the couple may make it to the altar after all.

In addition, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) is seen telling Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) that she needs to listen to her heart and decide which man, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) or Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), she wants to spend her life with.

In addition, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) are seen looking happy together while lounging in bed. Ben has seemingly asked Ciara a question and she joyfully tells him yes, hinting that Salem could see another wedding in the near future.

Meanwhile, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) will reunite after Chad was shockingly brainwashed by Stefano. Chad is heard telling Abby that she’s the love of his life before they hit the sheets together.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer, Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers), and John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) are also all seen snuggling up together.

The dramatic moments unfold when Ben is spotted strangling Evan (Brock Kelly), and John saves Marlena from Stefano’s clutches. Anna shocking hits Stefano with the spiked heel of her shoe, and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Jennifer reaffirm their bond after a bumpy year.

Meanwhile, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) spend family time with her daughter, Holly Jonas, who affectionately calls Eric daddy.

Meanwhile, Steve will be back after his stint as Stefano DiMera, and he’ll learn some very devastating news about his sister, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans). He’s later seen saying goodbye to his baby sis at her grave site.

However, the most shocking moment comes towards the end of the promo when Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) tearfully speaks to her late husband, Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash), and tells him that she misses him and wishes he was there with her. When she looks up, she sees Stefan’s reflection in the window behind her.

It seems that the new spring episodes will keep Days of Our Lives fans on their toes as they watch all of the drama and love stories unfold in Salem.