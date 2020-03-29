‘One Piece’ Episode 926 Spoilers, Recap: Big Mom Sets Foot In Wano, Suffers Amnesia

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “A Desperate Situation! Orochi’s Menacing Oniwabanshu!,” featured the arrival of Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin in the Land of Wano. Emperor Big Mom and her crew decided to go to the Land of Wano to have their revenge against Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. However, despite having a similar goal, Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido didn’t give Emperor Big Mom permission to enter their territory and threatened to kill her once she set foot in the Land of Wano.

The Big Mom Pirates were about to reach the Land of Wano when they were caught off guard by Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire, one of Emperor Kaido’s right-hand men. Though they managed to survive King’s attack, Emperor Big Mom was separated from her crew after she fell into the giant whirlpool. In One Piece Episode 926, the Big Mom Pirates were featured outside the seas surrounding the Land of Wano, remembering what happened after their main ship, the Queen Mama Chanter, was attacked by King.

Some of Emperor Big Mom’s children, including Charlotte Perospero, Charlotte Smoothie, and Charlotte Daifuku, admitted that they didn’t expect King to face them all alone. Despite what happened to them in their first attempt, the Big Mom Pirates are still determined to enter the Land of Wano. But before they proceed, they first need to find Emperor Big Mom.

Meanwhile, while her children were unable to infiltrate Emperor Kaido’s territory, One Piece Episode 926 revealed that Emperor Big Mom set foot in the Land of Wano by accident. Before their ship fell into the sea, Emperor Big Mom jumped at the back of the giant carp to attack King. Unfortunately, Emperor Big Mom slipped and got swallowed by the giant whirlpool.

As shown in One Piece Episode 926, Emperor Big Mom managed to survive but she suffered amnesia. While he was training with Kozuki Momonosuke, Otama, and Kiku, Straw Hat Pirates doctor Tony Tony Chopper noticed a mysterious being in the shore of Kuri. All of them were amazed by the size of the creature in front of them. As they drew closer, Chopper’s face turned pale and whispered to Momonosuke, Otama, and Kiku that the big woman lying in the sand is on the same level as Emperor Kaido.

Chopper immediately ordered his comrades to run away but they were too late as Emperor Big Mom woke up. Chopper started panicking but his reaction quickly changed when he heard Emperor Big Mom asking her own name, hinting at the huge possibility that she lost her memory after falling into the giant whirlpool.