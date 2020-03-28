Joy-Anna Duggar Shares 19-Week Baby Bump Selfie

Joy-Anna revealed that she's feeling the love as her pregnancy progresses.

Joy-Anna Duggar gave her fans a look at the size of her baby bump as she approaches the halfway point of her pregnancy.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old Counting On star took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her pregnant belly with her 977,000 followers. Joy-Anna’s photo was a mirror selfie that was snapped inside a large empty building. She was standing some distance away from a long mirror hanging on a white brick wall, and her positioning provided a full view of her body.

Joy-Anna was sporting a skintight gray T-shirt, knee-length black skirt, and a pair of tri-strap leather sandals. She had her long, light brown hair pulled up in a tight bun. She was holding her phone up to snap her selfie, and the mirror she was posing in front of revealed that the room she was standing in had large windows and a dirty cement floor. Joy-Anna didn’t identify the location of her photo.

In the caption of her post, Joy-Anna revealed that she’s currently 19 weeks along in her third pregnancy. She and husband Austin Forsyth, 26, have a 2-year-old son named Gideon, and Joy-Anna tragically suffered a miscarriage last July. She was 20 weeks into her pregnancy when she lost her daughter, Annabell.

The Duggar daughter just announced that she was expecting a rainbow baby last week. She has already revealed that she’s having a baby girl.

Joy-Anna used a hashtag and a pair of emoji to let her fans know that she’s feeling lots of love at this point in her second trimester.

As of this writing, Joy-Anna’s baby bump update has racked up over 108,000 likes and 800 comments.

“You look great Joy! We’re praying for you and baby girl every day!” read one response to her Instagram post.

“You look gorgeous!!!!! Baby bump is looking awesome!!!!!!!” another admirer gushed.

“Look at your cute little bump, overjoyed for you and Austin,” a third fan commented.

“Such a precious sight. Congratulations on a perfect bump,” read a fourth remark.

Much to the delight of her fans, Joy-Anna isn’t making them wait until the Duggar family’s reality series returns to TLC to share all of her big pregnancy moments with them. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she has already uploaded a YouTube video documenting all of her pregnancy ups and downs. It includes footage of Joy-Anna showing off the results of a positive pregnancy test and breaking the big news to her husband. She’s also shown speaking about the scary moment she was told that her pregnancy might not be viable. The video even includes footage from her gender reveal party.

Joy-Anna’s due date is August 19.