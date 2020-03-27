Brandy Norwood Celebrates Mariah Carey’s 50th ‘Anniversary’ With ’90s Throwback Photos

According to People, singing sensation Mariah Carey celebrates anniversaries and not birthdays. Therefore, today is her 50th anniversary.

R&B singer Brandy Norwood took to Instagram to wish Carey well on her big day and attached some amazing throwback pics that date back to the 1990s.

In the first shot, Norwood stunned with her signature long braided hair. The “Talk About Our Love” songstress wore a long bright yellow coat which she matched with a short skirt. Underneath the jacket, she opted for a navy sweater. Brandy applied a glossy lip as well as black eyeliner for the occasion.

Carey wowed in a white strapless dress which was low-cut and displayed her decolletage. The “Always Be My Baby” chart-topper rocked her light curly brunette hair down and accessorized herself with a black handbag.

In the photo, the iconic duo was seen looking at each other in the eyes, sharing a moment. Carey directly smiled at Norwood who looked honored to be in her presence.

In the next slide, the image appeared to be taken on the same night as Norwood was in the exact same attire. However, Carey was in a different ensemble. The “Thank God I Found You” hitmaker changed into a low-cut green gown that looked to be floor-length.

The pair smiled directly at the camera lens and wrapped their arms behind one another.

For her caption, Norwood wished Carey a happy anniversary. She declared her as one of her biggest inspirations and one of the greatest singers of all time.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 350 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“You are both incredible!!!” one user wrote.

“Two of the best voices that this world has ever had the pleasure to listen to,” another devotee shared.

“You are one of the greatest also! Happy anniversary Mariah Carey,” remarked a third fan.

“I only see legends in that picture,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

