Mya Wows Fans In Lilac Bodysuit & Chaps For Birmingham Performance

Mya has recently been on tour and has been uploading on Instagram to share with fans the killer outfits she’s worn for each show.

In Birmingham, the “Case of the Ex” hitmaker stunned in a lilac skintight bodysuit with small tassels going around the neck area and the bottom of the garment. The item of clothing had long poofy sleeves and was accessorized with a white glittery belt that was wrapped about her waist. Mya paired the ensemble with chaps of the same color that also had small tassels around the hems. The R&B diva wore white heels and put on large hoop earrings. She sported her red hair down and rocked a large hat for parts of her performance.

Mya applied pink lipstick and eye-catching eyeshadow for the occasion. She opted for long, pointy acrylic nails and looked very fierce.

She shared numerous photos within one post which showcased the details of the attire well.

In the first shot, the “Take Me There” songstress was captured from the knees-up. She held the microphone to her mouth and her other hand to her forehead.

In the next slide, Mya was caught flashing a huge smile while performing. She was photographed in motion and appeared to be living her best life.

In the third frame, she was snapped from head-to-toe with one of her female dancers behind her.

In the 10th and final pic, the image showcased the huge crowd she entertained. Mya took a selfie with her two dancers and adoring fans that came to watch her.

She geotagged her upload as Arena Birmingham, letting her 1.6 million followers know where she performed.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 5,800 likes and over 100 comments, proving to be popular.

“You look absolutely stunning,” one user wrote.

“Did you get a new stylist because YES! These last few looks you have been serving were everything,” another devotee shared.

“Love all the smiles in the last pic,” remarked a third fan.

“Yes Mya, I love your style,” a fourth admirer commented.

On the same tour, Mya performed in Liverpool. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Lady Marmalade” chart-topper wowed her audience in a white cut-out crop top that displayed her décolletage and midriff. Mya paired the outfit with high-waisted pants that were navy and had hints of yellow and white on the front and back. She wrapped herself up in an oversized black leather jacket that she wore off her shoulders.