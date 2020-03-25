‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Dina Comes Home

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, March 25 brings the Abbotts arguing ahead of Dina’s arrival while Billy and Lily clash over their new division of Chancellor. Plus, Phyllis teases Nick with a business deal, Devon and Amanda team up to help Jared, and Jill and Jack share a close moment.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) argued at the Abbott mansion, and Traci (Beth Maitland) played peacekeeper. Traci reminded her siblings that their mother needed them. She urged her siblings to stop letting stress and miscommunication get in their way to provide Dina (Marla Adams) the best life they could. Ashley appointed herself queen of the house to stop the squabbling, and Jack and Traci agreed. Then, Ashley and Traci had a tough conversation about how hard it is to care for Dina when Dina can’t remember them anymore. When Dina came home, she briefly recognized Jack, but then she had no idea what was going on, which made them sad.

Victor (Eric Braeden) micromanaged Nick (Joshua Morrow) with multiple reminder texts. When Nick got a call, he answered the phone in exasperation, thinking it was Victor, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) called. Nick admitted he’d sent his staff away on a team-building retreat, and Phyllis decided to go to Nick’s office against his protests.

Later Phyllis stopped by with coffee, and they discussed that Summer (Hunter King) is on to them, but Nick said it was a one-time thing. However, Phyllis reminded him it was twice. They decided to tell Summer the truth and that it was something they got out of their system. However, that wasn’t all Phyllis wanted. Then, Phyllis tried to blow Nick’s mind with a business plan for Newman to use The Grand Phoenix exclusively for entertainment, and Nick was stunned that she genuinely wanted to talk business. When she got back to the hotel, Phyllis smiled because she’d gotten under Nick’s skin.

At Crimson Lights, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Nate (Sean Dominic) talked about how to help Jared (Michael Maclane). They discussed how to the young man. Ultimately, Amanda got the charges dropped. Amanda, Devon (Bryton James), and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) met for coffee, and they came up with a plan to help Jared move forward. Devon and Amanda decided to talk to Jared together since they both understand how it was to grow up as foster children. Ultimately, Jared accepted a job from Elena at the clinic, after he apologized to them. He also asked the group for some help at the funeral home to make arrangements for his grandfather. Devon apologized to Amanda, and she told him to judge people based on their actions, and he declared that they make a great team.

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Jill (Jess Walton) met at Dark Horse, and then Devon showed up with a gift to welcome Lily and Billy (Jason Thompson) to the offices, but Billy wasn’t there. Billy was at a meeting at Society. Devon worried that Billy wouldn’t be a good partner, and Billy showed up. Devon gave Billy a warning to do well, and Billy took Devon’s advice and promised Lily’s brother that he plays to win.

Lily wanted to hire a Chief Content Manager, and Billy agreed and said he had the perfect candidate waiting in the lobby. Lily wondered why the candidate’s name seemed so familiar, and Billy glossed it over. Then Lily remembered he’d written a sleazy book. Lily was furious with Billy for trying to sneak the guy by her. After the job candidate left, Lily confronted Billy for trying to trick her, and she accused him of playing games and going behind her back. Jill showed up for lunch, but Billy declined while Lily left with Jill. Nick stopped by to check on Jill, and he was furious when he realized Billy was the new tenant.

Jack and Jill met at Society, and she crowed about Billy and Lily setting up offices. However, Jack wasn’t so thrilled, but he told Jill about their woes with Dina, and Jill offered lots of sympathy. Jack said he went to the bar to escape, and Jill asked Jack for some help with a crossword puzzle, and they shared a close moment figuring out the clues.