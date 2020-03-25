‘This Is Us’ Fans React To Kevin & Randall’s Jawdropping Fight In Season 4 Finale

The Pearson brothers had a backyard blowout in the episode 'Strangers: Part Two.'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the This Is Us Season 4 finale,” Strangers: Part Two.”

This Is Us fans are reeling from a shocking fight between brothers Kevin and Randall Pearson (Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown) in the show’s Season 4 finale.

As tensions mounted regarding their mother Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) health, the Pearson brothers went head to head in a blowout fight that was worse than anyone could have imagined.

Randall told his brother that their father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died ashamed of him and called the movie star’s interest in taking care of their mother just a “tired, stale performance.” He also accused Kevin of chasing his shadow and not their father’s.

Kevin delivered a shocking blow right back as he told his brother that there was one day in his life that was worse than the day their father Jack died: the day he became a part of their family via adoption.

“Hand to God, Randall, the worst thing that ever happened to me was the day they brought you home,” Kevin fired back.

In comments on the This Is Us Instagram page, fans reacted to the hurtful words that will forever hang over the Pearson brothers.

“They both said unforgivable things, I am so shocked right now!!!!” one viewer wrote.

“Wow. As only siblings can hurt each other,” another added.

And in comments on the This Is Us YouTube page, other viewers agreed that both Randall and Kevin said unforgivable things.

“So harsh, Jack would be so disappointed in both of the boys,” one wrote.

“What it looks like when both people in an argument take it entirely too far,” added. “This was so brutal to watch.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, series star Sterling K. Brown agreed that the fight scene was one of the darkest moments in This Is Us history.

The Emmy-winning actor noted that both brothers delivered death blows during the shouting match and that during the filming of the scene the cast and crew were very divided on which brother was in the wrong. Surprisingly, Brown said he probably agrees more with Kevin than with Randall in this particular instance.

Indeed, many fans are also divided on who delivered the most low blows, but most agree that both Pearson brothers said things that can never be taken back.

The episode ended with a flash-forward scene that sees Kevin and Randall reunited at their mother’s death bed at Kevin’s mountain house. Kevin puts his arm around his brother in the scene, but it may take two seasons to find out if the brothers ever really reconciled from this fight.