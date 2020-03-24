‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Maggie Heads To Prison, Ben Reunites With Ciara

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, March 24, 2020 reveal that there will be some very emotional moments as characters head towards life changing journeys.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, fans can expect to see Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) say a tearful goodbye to her loved ones as she prepares to go to prison.

Viewers may remember that Maggie was revealed to be the person who drove drunk and caused the car accident that killed Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans). Will Horton (Chandler Massey) originally believed that he caused the crash and spent more than a year behind bars for a crime that he didn’t commit.

However, once Maggie realized that she was to blame, she immediately went to the police to turn herself in and get Will released from his cell. Now, Maggie will be headed to her own cell unless her husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) can find a way to get her out of it.

Victor has been adamant about not wanting Maggie to have any punishment for the crime. He is the person who orchestrated the cover up and allowed Will to take the blame originally. The situation has caused major drama in his marriage to Maggie. However, he continues to try to keep her out of jail.

Meanwhile, as Maggie heads to prison another Salem citizen will be getting his freedom. Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will finally be released from jail after it was revealed that he did not kill his sister Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause).

While Ben was nearly executed, his girlfriend Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) never gave up hope that she would be able to clear his name, and she did. Ciara proved that it was Evan Frears, aka Christian Maddox (Brock Kelly), who killed Jordan. Now, Ben is going to be a free man.

Ben and Ciara will share an epic reunion that is sure to be filled with a lot of love and romance as they get to begin their lives together again with a fresh start.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will continue to fill in the gaps for Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), who has been brainwashed for over a year. Kayla will have a lot to tell Hope about what’s been going on in Salem in recent months.

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans will see Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) start to get some answers about baby Mickey. Nicole will continue to try to find out if Mickey was switched at birth, and is actually the daughter of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk).