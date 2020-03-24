‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Speaks Out Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘We’re Trying To Stay Positive’

Fans have been wondering how Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is holding up amidst the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the world.

The Florida native’s mom has lupus, making her high risk, and her youngest daughter has a heart condition. The reality show star spoke out to The Hollywood Gossip and revealed how she and her family are handling things.

She explained that as of right now, things are going “ok” for her family. Recently, the DeJesus family moved into a new home and currently Briana lives with her mother, sister, and two daughters. She went on to reveal that Orlando is not currently on a lock down so people are able to go out. Although there isn’t currently an order to stay inside, Briana admits that is exactly what she and her family are doing.

Like many other states, Florida schools are closed down, currently through the middle of next month. As a result, Briana is homeschooling her girls. Unfortunately, it isn’t the easiest thing since Briana is still working outside of the home. While Briana shares her life on the hit MTV reality series, she has continued to work her day job. Briana sells timeshares and, at the moment, her job is still open.

Her daughters fathers, though, haven’t been as fortunate. Briana revealed that both Devoin, who is the father of her oldest daughter Nova, and Luis, who is the father of her youngest daughter Stella, have reportedly lost their jobs due to the coronavirus. As a result, they haven’t been able to help out Briana.

“I haven’t talked with either of them about a plan for the kids if God forbid I do get sick. I don’t want to think negatively. I know having a plan is always ideal, but we’re trying to stay positive.”

Many people are trying to prepare by ensuring they have enough supplies at their home and the DeJesus family isn’t any different.

“We have food and water and stuff so we’re ok on that. Not so much on toilet paper tho and my mom has been going crazy cleaning the house,” Briana shared.

Taking to Instagram, Briana shared a photo of her whole family and directed her fans to her bio where she included a link to her interview. She disabled comments on the post, but the picture which showed Briana posing with her mother, sister, and two daughters had over 7,000 likes from her fans.