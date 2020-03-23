‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Baby Bump In Black Bra, Says She Is ‘Having A Girl’

Fans were shocked when Kailyn Lowry announced that she was pregnant with baby number four. While she has already revealed that she will be adding another boy to her family, Kail hasn’t given up hope to one day have a baby girl and has actually talked about possibly pursuing gender selection in the future.

According to a report from The Hollywood Gossip, the mom-of-boys has admitted that she is excited to have another boy, but has already spoke to her doctor about gender selection.

“Honestly. Truthfully. Aren’t you annoyed you’re not having a girl?” one fan asked the reality show star.

“I’m not annoyed, LOL! But I did talk to my doctor about gender selection [at] my last [appointment],” she explained.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the Teen Mom 2 star is necessarily planning on having another baby, but it is clear she is ensuring she knows the options that are available to her in case she wants to pursue gender selection in the future.

According to the report, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have looked into potentially doing gender selection as well, but they looked into it in hopes of having a boy. Although they want to add a boy to their family in the future, they didn’t want to pay the hefty price tag which was reportedly $18,000.

Kail teased her fans about the gender selection news, taking to Instagram to show off a new photo of her baby bump. In the photo, Kail is standing in her bathroom, taking a mirror selfie. She is wearing a pair of black underwear along with a black bra with thick straps. Her long blond hair is worn up in a bun for the photo. She holds her phone in one hand as she snaps the selfie. In the caption, she teased that she is “having a girl.”

The reality show star directed fans to follow a link in her bio which led fans to the article about her considering gender selection for baby number five.

Although the photo had over 55,000 likes in the first hour of being posted, Kail disabled comments on the post.

While she has hopes to one day have a daughter, she also admitted that she and her three boys are “excited” to be welcoming another boy into their family. Kailyn is due to give birth to her fourth son this summer. It will be her second child with ex Chris Lopez.