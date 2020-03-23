‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Looks Back On The Moment She Told Jax Taylor To Hit Tom Sandoval

Brittany Cartwright claims she was drunk.

Brittany Cartwright looked back on Peter Madrigal’s drama-filled birthday celebration during an interview with Daryn Carp on People TV days ago.

Amid a discussion about the end of Jax Taylor’s friendship with Tom Sandoval, Cartwright admitted she was drunk when she told her now-husband to hit Sandoval after he questioned them about why it took them so long to fire their controversial pastor, who had shared anti-LGBTQ posts on his Facebook page before Taylor and Cartwright’s June 2019 wedding.

“That night, I was like, ‘He is not coming to the wedding.’ I was just so upset but the very next day, I was so embarrassed that I was acting that way and I really wanted [Jax] to think about it for a while,” Cartwright said, via YouTube, of their temporary decision to disinvite Sandoval from their nuptials.

According to Cartwright, she was furious at Sandoval during Madrigal’s party but after having time to reflect, she believed he should be at their wedding because he and Taylor had been friends for so long. She also explained to Carp that she felt Taylor should have Sandoval at his side because the two of them are like family and his own family, including his estranged mother and late father, wouldn’t be there.

Because Taylor and Sandoval were so close for so long, Cartwright was concerned that Taylor would have major regrets about not having Sandoval at their wedding down the road if they didn’t change their minds about having him there. Then, as Taylor seemingly disagreed with his wife, Cartwright said that she truly believes, even months into the mens’ estrangement, that they will one day be friends again.

As for why Taylor ultimately did have Sandoval in his wedding as his best man, he explained to Carp that he was pressured into doing so by the women of the Vanderpump Rules cast, including his wife, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute.

In response to his comment, Cartwright made it clear that she and the other ladies were never mean about wanting Taylor to include Sandoval in their big day. Instead, they simply wanted him to do what they felt would be the best decision in the long run.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cartwright also admitted to having her own issues with Sandoval due to the way in which he chose to confront her and Taylor about their pastor at Madrigal’s party.

“We had already done something about it,” she explained.