Adrienne Bailon Wows Followers In Semi-Sheer Top & High-Waisted Jeans

Adrienne Bailon took to Instagram to show off the outfit she wore on The Real last week.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in a white top with long sleeves. The item of clothing had black spots all over and completely sheer sleeves. The garment was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with a thin necklace. Bailon paired the ensemble with high-waisted black jeans and heels with silver straps. The That’s So Raven actress appeared to have a glossy lip and pulled her long brunette hair up in a high ponytail. She opted for small stud earrings and applied a coat of nail polish.

For her most recent upload, Bailon shared a boomerang of herself getting her picture taken for The Real. The “Playas Gonna Play” songstress posed in front of a white backdrop and placed one hand on her hip, leaving her other arm to rest beside her. She crossed her legs over and tilted her head for the photo.

For her caption, Bailon expressed that this was her favorite outfit from the show last week and that she’s excited for new episodes to air this week.

The former Cheetah Girl told fans that her top was designed by Staud, the jeans were from Zara and that the stilettoes were designed by Schutz.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 55,300 likes and over 365 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.8 million followers.

“I love that your outfits are affordable! Love this look!” one user wrote.

“YESS PERIOD @adriennebailon YOU LOOK STUNNING,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“This shirt is what fashion dreams are made of,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Such a beautiful soul you are. You are my inspiration on YouTube and on The Real,” a fourth admirer commented.

Bailon is no stranger to impressing her social media audience with her outfits from The Real. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stunned fans in a mini dress made out of denim. The attire fell above her knees and had short sleeves. Bailon accessorized herself with numerous rings, a gold necklace, and large hoop earrings and wrapped the belt attached to the item of clothing around her waist. She sported her long wavy brunette hair down and applied a coat of white nail polish to finish the look off. Bailon posed in front of what looked to be the same plain white backdrop as her most recent post and smiled directly at the camera lens.