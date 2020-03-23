Kelly Ripa’s Inside Look At Remote ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ Broadcast: ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong?’

New episodes will start today and fans of the series are thrilled.

Kelly Ripa gave Instagram fans an inside look at the preparations for a remote broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan as she, Ryan Seacrest, and show producer Michael Gelman worked out the final kinks prior to today’s live air show via Skype.

“What could possibly go wrong?” she asked her followers in the caption.

The entertainer shared an image of what appears to be her home workspace, where a computer can be seen balancing precariously on a stack of magazines. The laptop camera will be the way that the three can communicate with each other and production during the broadcast.

On the monitor, a remote login of Kelly can be viewed where she is taking a photo of the goings-on to share with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

The talk show host is wearing casual clothing for the trial. She sports a white t-shirt, her hair pulled back into a ponytail. Kelly is seated in front of a set of closet doors as she takes a photo of everyone’s attempt to come together and make this work for viewers.

Ryan is wearing a black t-shirt and baseball cap in the image. In the background, his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, is taking a photo of him from what appears to be their kitchen.

The bottom video on the computer shows other producers working, and on Kelly’s phone, a video call with Michael Gelman can be seen.

Each host will remotely appear on the talk show. During these difficult times, this is Live‘s way of returning to television and their loyal audience. In a world dominated by coronavirus news and the preventative measures set in place by worldwide governments to reduce the spread of the pandemic, the hosts and producers are hopeful their contribution will give Americans a sense of normalcy.

One of the first to comment was Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos. He asked who the guests would be for Kelly and Ryan’s first remote show.

Kelly responded that their first guest would be a real “smoke show” and added a black heart and fire emoji following her statement. This led fans to quickly respond to her post, hopeful the handsome Riverdale star would make an appearance as well as the family’s adorable dog, Chewy, and the three Consuelos children — Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

“Oh boy. I’m looking forward to this!” said one follower of the talk show host.

“Can’t wait. Tired of re-runs and the same news! Thank you for entertaining us! And whatever happens..’live’ We got your back! Be safe take care,” remarked a second fan.

“Thank you for bringing us some relief. Stay safe,” stated a third viewer on Instagram.