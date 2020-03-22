WWE News: Former World Champion Teases Move To ‘NXT UK’

Sheamus is a former World Champion and a veteran in WWE, but the decorated superstar has opened up about his ambitions to mix it up with some of the company’s rising stars in NXT UK.

While the British iteration of the black and gold brand isn’t lesser than the main roster by any means, it does tend to focus on developing up and coming talents. However, in recent months, established superstars such as Finn Balor and Cesaro have taken part in some of the shows, and now Sheamus wants to add his name to that list.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, “The Celtic Warrior” declared his interest in competing at the upcoming NXT UK Takeover: Dublin event, and he has a list of opponents he’d like to go up against at the potential homecoming show, should he get the call to be there.

“I’d love to be involved. I haven’t heard anything, WWE hasn’t approached me about it, nobody has asked me about it so I don’t know. I know it’s there, it will be a huge thing. I’d love to go. I’d love a match with Finn, would be great. Walter. Wolfgang. You know what I’m saying? There’s a lot of great talent over there. I’m up for it all but no-one has approached me at all about it.”

A match between Sheamus and Balor would likely go down a storm with Irish fans given that both performers are from the same country. At the same time, a match between Sheamus and Walter is also enticing as they are both larger athletes with hard-hitting styles that would complement each other well.

Balor has been bouncing around the NXT brands since he returned to action last year, so Sheamus either being given a match or a run on the British show isn’t beyond the realm of possibility. However, the potential move probably wouldn’t be permanent given how important he is to Friday Night SmackDown.

At the time of this writing, NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin is scheduled to take place on April 26 from the 3Arena. However, the coronavirus pandemic will likely have an impact on the event, as given that superstars will be subjected to travel restrictions.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, WWE might have to pre-record WrestleMania and other upcoming shows, and that will undoubtedly include NXT UK Takeover: Dublin as well. Most superstars are reportedly set to self-isolate, and that applies to performers on every brand.