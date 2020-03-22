WWE News: Daniel Bryan Teases Formation Of New ‘SmackDown’ Stable

With Daniel Bryan recently teaming up with Drew Gulak as he feuds with Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and his villainous faction, it appears that the former WWE Champion is hinting at the formation of a stable of his own, with the possible addition of a third member to his newly-formed alliance — former American Alpha member Chad Gable, aka Shorty G.

As recalled by Wrestling Inc., Bryan’s win over Gulak in singles action at Elimination Chamber earlier in March set the former Cruiserweight Champion’s face turn in motion. Gulak then came to Bryan’s rescue when the veteran grappler was getting beaten down by Zayn, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura on last week’s SmackDown. Both men have been since working together as a tag team, with Gulak helping Bryan further improve his in-ring ability and documenting their progress on social media, and the duo teaming up to beat Nakamura and Cesaro on this week’s episode of the blue brand’s show.

While this is a fairly new storyline on Friday Night SmackDown, it looks like Bryan wouldn’t mind enlisting some help to even things up against Zayn’s stable. Wrestling Inc. noted that Shorty G joined in a Twitter conversation between Bryan and New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Yuji Nagata, where the Japanese grappler commented on a video of Bryan and Gulak warming up and said that their drills were “not really good.”

“I could fit a 747 through the gap in those elbows. And where’s the lat control? When you guys are truly ready, let me know,” Shorty G tweeted, as quoted by the outlet.

Not long after that tweet, Bryan responded by asking his followers what they think about the possibility of Shorty G teaming up with him and Gulak and providing additional coaching.

It’s still unclear at this point whether the above Twitter conversation will result in WWE making the proposed alliance official. However, as Sportskeeda wrote, Bryan’s storyline appears to be building up toward a match at WrestleMania 36, where the 38-year-old will have a chance to face Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship if Gulak is able to defeat Nakamura in singles action on next week’s Friday Night SmackDown.

As for Shorty G, he has rarely been utilized in recent months after getting significant exposure upon his name change late last year. However, it was suggested in September that Vince McMahon was optimistic about his prospects, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter writing that the WWE boss “really likes and appreciates” the former U.S. Olympian’s work ethic.