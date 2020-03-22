Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Says She Will Be ‘Extra Vigilant’ & Appear On ‘The View’ Via Satellite

The View co-host Meghan McCain announced that she is pregnant via her Instagram account on Sunday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Meghan revealed that she will join millions of others in the United States in working from home.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant. Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” read her statement

Following the advice of her doctor, Meghan plans to join her co-host Whoopi Goldberg in appearing on the show via satellite. She noted that she feels fortunate that NBC is allowing her and her co-hosts to work on the talk show, which airs each weekday, to work remotely. The mother-to-be said that her doctors have urged her to be “extra vigilant” about limiting her contact with others in order to protect her unborn child and herself during the rapid spread of COVID-19.

In her announcement, Meghan, who is the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, gave a shoutout to all those on the front lines of the fight against this virus who continue to work each day in essential jobs to allow the rest of the country to practice social distancing. She also said that she’s indebted to the show’s crew and its producers as she transitions to working from home each weekday.

Within minutes, Instagram users reacted to Meghan’s happy news with nearly 35,000 hitting the “like” button on her Instagram post, and almost 6,000 taking the time to leave a message of congratulations for the expecting parents in the reply section. Her co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in early to congratulate the mother-to-be, and other celebrities also replied with their well-wishes.

“Awww sending you SO much love Meghan. This will pass and you will have a happy healthy baby. Praying for your family and the one on the way. Congrats!!” replied actress Chrishell Stause.

“I’m crying right now. So so so happy for you, Meghan,” former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard wrote.

Fans were also thrilled to hear some good news amid all the bad news making headlines during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Nice to see some positive news among the chaos! Take care of yourself, congratulations!!” wrote one fan.

“Yay. Congrats. Do you know what you’re having yet? Dem or Rep?” a second follower joked.

Last week, Meghan tweeted that she missed her co-host Joy Baher, who decided to stay home since she’s in the high-risk category, despite their infamous on-air clashes.