Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Nina Makes A Surprising Hiring Choice After Maxie’s Departure

General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 23 suggest that Maxie’s spot at Crimson will not take long for Nina to fill. However, the person Nina hires will be a rather surprising pick.

As viewers saw during Friday’s episode of General Hospital, Maxie thought she had a solid offer from Lucy to work with her on rebuilding Deception. Maxie gave Nina her notice and then learned that Lucy hadn’t yet been ready to move forward on this partnership.

Both Maxie and Nina panicked, separately, over how big this departure would be. However, Lucy made a financing deal with Valentin and was able to offer Maxie a position after all. Now, General Hospital spoilers from the new edition of Soap Opera Digest reveal that Nina won’t have to search for long to find a replacement.

Apparently, word of Maxie’s departure from Crimson will spread pretty quickly throughout Port Charles. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nelle will catch wind of this and make a play for the position, stunning Nina.

Nelle will be bold with this, showing up at Crimson and handing Nina things from Maxie’s desk as she declares she can do the job. General Hospital spoilers share that Nina will point out that Nelle has no qualifications for the position, and she’ll be confused by the situation as a whole.

Are Maxie's days at Crimson numbered? She has had it [OFFICIALLY] with carrying the weight around here. #GH is all-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @teenystweeting @EmmeRylan pic.twitter.com/L41GSWbSfO — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 18, 2020

Soon, however, Nina will figure out Nelle’s angle. Nina will figure that Nelle wants the job because she thinks it will help her custody battle over Wiley. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Nelle won’t try to deny it though.

Nina will hire Nelle, but it turns out she’ll have something of an ulterior motive. She’ll decide that someone needs to keep tabs on what Nelle is up to, and she’ll take it on herself with plans to feed whatever she learns to Michael and Carly.

This will all come together during the coming week, but a specific timeline hasn’t been revealed yet. According to the General Hospital spoilers available from SheKnows Soaps, there will be a fair amount of scrambling as both sides try to solidify their position heading into this custody battle.

As Nelle pursues this gig at Crimson, Sasha and Michael will continue to consider their options on their end. Sasha hasn’t given up on the idea that Michael should marry Willow, and Carly is now throwing herself into this as well.

Soon something will leave Sasha stunned, and the week ahead will bring another battle between Nelle and Carly. This situation with Maxie leaving Crimson may prompt some additional challenges in the days ahead too, especially since Valentin is bankrolling Lucy’s endeavor.