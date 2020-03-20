Maren Morris Shows Off Her Nine-Month Baby Bump In A Tight Black Dress As She Dances Around

Maren's due date is just days away.

Maren Morris is ready for her son to make his big debut. The 29-year-old “To Hell & Back” singer is currently nine months pregnant, and it looks like she might be using dancing as a way to help speed up her baby boy’s arrival.

On Friday, Maren took to Instagram to share a video that was filmed in her living room. The mother-to-be was rocking a skintight little black dress that hit her at the knee. The garment showed off her round baby bump, and she looked like she was ready to pop. However, Maren didn’t let her bulging belly slow her down as she danced around to the 1961 Harry Belfonte classic, “Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora).”

The singer’s English bulldog, Pancake, decided to join the party as Maren twirled, hopped, waved her arms around, and rubbed her baby bump. At one point, Pancake jumped up and hit Maren’s bump with a paw.

In the caption of her post, Maren hinted that she’s more than ready to go into labor by joking about Mr. Belfonte’s song serving as an “eviction notice” for her baby.

Maren isn’t past her due date just yet; it’s on March 30. However, the country music star has joked about the possibility of going into labor before then. She brought the topic up during her performance at the 2020 Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show earlier this month. Maren took the stage in a sparkly bodysuit that put her bump on full display, and she told the crowd that she was fine with going into labor during her performance because it meant that her “kid really wanted to be born in Texas.” Shortly after Maren’s concert, the rest of the Houston Rodeo was shut down due to concerns over the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Maren is currently home in Nashville, and, like many people, it looks like she’s practicing social distancing by hunkering down inside her house. Pancake also made an appearance in a Twitter video that showed Maren and her fur babies watching The Blair Witch Project while under self-quarantine.

Maren’s fans enjoyed getting an inside look at what she’s been up to while she’s been cooped up.

“The quarantine content we’ve all NEEDED! Thank you Mama for putting a smile on this GIRLs face. Ps. Bout to pop and you look like a freaking model,” read one response to Maren’s Instagram video.

“That baby should be hitting the eject button any day now lol,” another fan wrote.

“Just the fact that you can move that good 9 months pregnant is AMAZING!” a third admirer commented.

This will be Maren and husband Ryan Hurd’s first child. According to Maren, the couple is ready for the pregnancy to end and the parenting to begin.

“Like, the charm of pregnancy has now worn off,” she said during an interview with CBS This Morning. “My husband and I both just want to meet our kid.”