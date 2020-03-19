‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Kim Dickens Teases Fans With Speculation About Madison’s Return

Ever since Season 4, viewers have been speculating that Madison will return at some point in 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Ever since Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) appeared to die in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, there has been speculation that the character might return even though she was last seen trapped inside a stadium with a herd of the undead. Now, the actor who plays this character has teased fans with the possibility of her return — even giving a plausible scenario in which it could occur.

In a recent interview with Access Daily, Kim Dickens was asked about her character’s death.

“I think fans are still upset about it at times,” Dickens said.

“That’s the nature of the genre, though. You can be gone like that. And you can also pop up at some time, at any time.”

When questioned further, Dickens also gave a plausible explanation in which she thinks that the character could have escaped certain death.

“She would have scurried up that wall like nobody’s business. She had kids on the other side of that wall, she’s gonna go get them.”

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

In Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, it was shown that Madison helped her children to escape the Dell Stadium but then trapped herself inside when she locked the gates. Viewers did not actually see Madison’s death after this point and it has led to continued speculation that the character might have somehow miraculously survived the ordeal.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many fans were expecting Madison to turn up in Season 5 of the zombie apocalypse series. Her daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), went on a mission to locate who had been painting murals on trees. With the image of flames and the message, “If you’re reading this it means you’re still here,” viewers developed a theory that Madison was behind it all and that Alicia would be reunited with her. However, it came to pass that the artist was actually a new character called Wes (Colby Hollman).

Then, in the Season 5 finale for Fear the Walking Dead, a new theory was developed that saw Madison turning up just in the knick of time to rescue Morgan Jones (Lennie James) from certain death. However, now that production has been halted during the filming of Season 6 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, viewers will likely have to wait a little longer in order to find out if Madison will rescue Morgan.