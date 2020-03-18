WWE News: Former World Champion Taking Time Off Soon, Done Being Full-Time Wrestler

The former multi-time champion's career may be rounding a corner.

There comes a time in every WWE superstar’s life where their career has rounded the turn heading toward the end. A few years ago, Daniel Bryan’s career was resurrected after he medically retired for what seemed like it would be forever. After two years of being back in the ring and wrestling, he is getting ready to take a bit of time off and he’s also hit the point in his life where he feels as if being a full-time wrestler is no longer for him.

Bryan and wife Brie Bella are expecting their second child later this year and he revealed on The Bellas Podcast that WWE was giving him time off for maternity leave. Actually, he said that they were giving him “six weeks of maternity leave” once his wife has the baby.

From there, Bryan continued on to say that after his six weeks of maternity leave, it is “not long until my contract is up.” There is no surprise that his contract with WWE expires later in 2020, but an exact date wasn’t mentioned publicly by the former World Champion. Still, fans will begin wondering just how much more of him they will get before he decides to retire again.

While it is true that Bryan absolutely loves professional wrestling, he has already started thinking of the next phase in his life. Even if he doesn’t fully retire right away again, he is at a point in his career where he feels that performing full-time in the ring is no longer for him.

“We (Bryan and Brie) have been talking about what we do from there, but to me…in my mind…it’s almost… Well, I think I’m just done being a full-time wrestler, you know what I mean?”

Brie Bella went on to say that Bryan has a new passion in life and that is being a father. He does love wrestling and will want to continue doing it, but not nearly on the same schedule that WWE has him going right now.

Bryan went on to say that he would be content with wrestling once a month or “once every couple of months” after his second child is born. This would be along the same type of thing that guys like Brock Lesnar and Edge are now doing.

With WrestleMania 36 around the corner, Daniel Bryan is not yet scheduled for a match on the card but it may still happen. For fans, they are going to have to take in every second that he’s in the ring because he may not be doing it for too much longer. Time off for the fan-favorite superstar is coming up soon, but the end of his career may not be too far behind that.