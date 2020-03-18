‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Will Not Be Having More Kids After Welcoming Baby Girl

Ryan Edwards' wife is sharing her future plans.

Ryan Edwards will not be welcoming any more children with wife Mackenzie.

Ahead of this week’s premiere of the new season of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie hosted a Q&A session with her followers on her Instagram stories, during which she answered a was asked about her and Ryan’s potential plans to grow their family.

“Do you and Ryan want to have more children?” a fan asked, according to a March 18 report from In Touch Weekly.

“I had my tubes tied a month ago so it’s a no from me dawg,” Mackenzie replied.

As fans of Teen Mom OG well now, Ryan shares his oldest son, Bentley Edwards, with former girlfriend and co-star Maci Bookout, and his two youngest kids, Jagger Edwards and Stella Edwards, with Mackenzie, who he married nearly three years ago. Meanwhile, Mackenzie also has an older son, Hudson, with her former husband, Zachary Stephens.

As the questions from her followers continued, a fan wanted to know how difficult is was for Mackenzie to recover after having her tubes tied.

“I didn’t think it was that bad!” Mackenzie admitted.

Mackenzie had the procedure done after the birth of her third child, who she welcomed in January. She has been sharing adorable photos of her family ever since.

“How soon can you tie your tubes after birth?” a third fan asked.

“I mean I was trying to get it done that day.. [I don’t know] what the time line is though!” Mackenzie replied. “I’m sure each [doctor] has their own protocol.”

Because Ryan and Mackenzie share three children together and each have one older child, they are responsible for five kids in total already; which makes it clear why Mackenzie wouldn’t want to consider expanding their family any further.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mackenzie recently opened up to fans about the many ways in which she’s been sucking up all of the amazing moments she experiences with her kids. She shared the details in the comments section of a post on Instagram.

After telling her fans and followers that she was grateful for the little things in life, Mackenzie said she was letting her kids be kids because one day, they won’t be so small.

“Let them be little! One day we are going to miss the laughter through the house, the jumping on the couch (maybe lol) and all of the little things we take for granted,” she stated.