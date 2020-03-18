Sutton Stracke Joins ‘RHOBH’ Cast In ‘Friend’ Role As Garcelle Beauvais Is Featured In A Full-Time Position

Both women were added to production last summer.

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais were both added to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast at the end of last summer following Lisa Vanderpump’s shocking exit from the series but on Wednesday, March 18, it was confirmed that their roles on the show are very different.

While many assumed that both Stracke and Beauvais would be appearing on Season 10, which premieres in April, in full-time positions, only Beauvais was given a diamond for the new episodes. Meanwhile, Stracke, a friend of cast member Lisa Rinna, will be featured on the Bravo reality series in a part-time or “friend” role and according to a recent comment on Instagram, she may have just gotten the news.

After Bravo released the group photo of the cast, as well as several individual images and the Season 10 trailer, Rinna posted her individual pic with a caption that read, “Diamonds are forever,” and included the premiere date of April 15 in the caption.

In response, Stracke, who told her own Instagram fans and followers that she “can’t wait” for the new season to begin, posted a seemingly shady message about the cast.

“Suggested caption: What did these girls do with Sutton?” she wrote in the comments section of Rinna’s post, according to a screenshot shared by Comments by Bravo on March 18.

Also in the comments section of the post, fans pointed out that because Stracke was seemingly photographed at the same time that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills group shot was taken, she may not have known that she wasn’t going to be featured as a full-time cast member on Season 10.

One particular person, who left a comment on Comments by Bravo’s post, suggested that Stracke had shared and deleted a post in which she seemed to be in the group image.

“The weird part is I went to her page and she had posted her part of pic from this shoot obviously because she was wearing the same colors and stuff and then I went back to look at it to see the background to try to figure out which end she was supposed to be on and she deleted it,” the fan wrote.

John Tsiavis / Bravo

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beauvais opened up about her addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast during an interview with E! News last month. At the time, Beauvais said she was happy to join the show as its first African American cast member before adding that it was “about time” the cast got more diverse.