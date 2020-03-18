Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day With A Tummy-Revealing Green Top & Leg Workout

Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, March 17, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with yet another fantastic workout video that can be done from the comfort of home. In honor of the Irish holiday, she wore green.

The workout was carried out in the fitness model’s personal gym and targeted the leg muscles. Ashleigh chose a green top with a built in sports bra that featured a racer-back style and left glimpses of her muscular back and toned tummy on display. She paired the top with tiny, gray spandex short-shorts that emphasized her narrow waist, ample backside, and sculpted thigh muscles. For footwear, Ashleigh chose a pair of white sneakers.

The fitness trainer wore her long, straight blonde tresses in two French braids extended down both sides of her head. She accessorized with a silver pendant necklace, sparkly silver hoop earrings, and a diamond ring. Ashleigh completed the look with thick black lashes and a touch of pink lip gloss.

The post was comprised of five separate videos, four of which featured an individual leg-targeting exercise while in the fifth, Ashleigh shared her fit tip of the day. Across the bottom of each video, the name of the exercise and the number of sets and reps were written in white letters, fading out as the clip began.

The first exercise that Ashleigh demonstrates is called weighted alternating side lunges. She makes use of two dumbbells for the exercise. The second video features the curtsy lunge/side abduction, with four sets of 15 reps performed for each leg. The third exercise is the lunge jump variation, a back lunge movement that includes a small jump at the end. The final exercise is the extended clamshell, which is carried out from the floor.

In Ashleigh’s fit tip of the day, which she includes in every workout video post, she tells her 3.2 million followers not to get discouraged if they don’t have access to a gym because the leg workout that she demonstrated can easily be done at home. Even for those who do not have a set of dumbbells at home, it is possible to carry out the exercises using bodyweight or household items as substitutes.

The post earned over 45,000 likes and a few hundred comments in the first nine hours of being posted. The fitness model’s followers thanked her for some at-home workout ideas and complimented her on her figure and Instagram content.

“Def trying this workout thanks girl!,” one Instagram user commented.

“You have the best content out there, so easy to follow along!,” another follower complimented.