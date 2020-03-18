Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Mariah & Tessa’s Future Hangs In The Balance

Huge new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mariah goes big to beg Tessa’s forgiveness after cheating on her with Lindsay.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) messed up big time. Her world fell apart after Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) went on tour with Tanner Watts (Chase Coleman). Instead of being honest and upfront with Tessa about losing her job and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) breast cancer, Mariah chose to keep secrets for fear of keeping Tessa from pursuing her dream of music.

After Tessa walked in on Mariah and Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton), she wouldn’t take Mariah’s calls, so the redhead finally went to Tessa and poured out her heart. Tessa was stunned to hear that Sharon had cancer, and Devon (Bryton James) had shut down Power Communication, leaving Mariah without a job. However, realizing that Mariah chose to keep significant pieces of her life a secret hurt Tessa even more, and she refused to forgive Mariah.

Tessa actress Cait Fairbanks spoke about the storyline with CBS Soaps In Depth recently. She teased that Mariah makes one more big move to try and get Tessa to forgive her. She shows up at a concert as Tessa is finishing, and Tanner also plays a role in helping Mariah take another chance to win back Tessa.

“The ball is in Tessa’s court with this. Mariah has forgiven Tessa for multiple things,” Fairbanks said.

“That may come into play when Tessa makes her decision [about whether to forgive]. But what Mariah did was an attack on their relationship, so that’s the problem.”

Tessa is wounded to her core, though. She hasn’t had many people to lean on and trust in her life, so Mariah’s betrayal is profound. Sure, Mariah has forgiven Tessa several different times during their over a year-long relationship, but nothing Tessa did constituted cheating. Even without infidelity, Mariah had to think long and hard as well as really try before she was able to trust Tessa again.

“Their relationship definitely feels a little dented,” explained the actress. “I’m interested to see how this affects them — if they even have a relationship now. Do these characters actually understand what forgiveness is about? Because forgiveness isn’t for the other person, it’s for yourself. So, if Tessa wants to be with Mariah, she has to forgive her and move on. I think their past might decide their future!’

It does seem like Tessa will eventually cave and at least give things another try with Mariah. However, as long as Tessa is on tour with Tanner and away from Genoa City so much, this will be a difficult situation to repair, but Mariah won’t be able to live with herself if Tessa gives up her dream.