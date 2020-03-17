Malika Haqq& O.T. Genasis Welcome A Baby Boy, Share First Photo

Malika Haqq recently announced that she is the proud mother of a baby boy, Ace Flores.

The best friend of Khloe Kardashian announced on Monday, March 16 that she gave birth to her first child. Haqq made the announcement via Instagram with an adorable photo of the two bonding. In the snap, baby Ace has his tiny hand in his mother’s. Ace’s dad, rapper O.T. Genasis, is holding Haqq’s hand in the photo as well. In her caption of the photo, Haqq shared that she gave birth to Ace on Saturday, March 14.

The “Cut It” rapper also posted a photo of Ace on his Instagram page. Instead of being discreet in his post, O.T. shared a photo of his baby’s face. The adorable newborn was wrapped up in a hospital blanket. He gushed about how much he loves his son in the caption.

Haqq received thousands of likes and well-wishes under her post. Many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family congratulated Haqq on the birth of her son in her Instagram comments.

“My beautiful beautiful nephew!!!! Ace, we have been waiting for you,” Khloe Kardashian wrote.

“Ace!!!!!! I can’t wait to meet him!!” Kylie Jenner exclaimed.

“Life is beautiful can’t wait to smell him,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote.

“He’s perfect!!!! We can’t wait to meet him! Love you so much!!!” Kim Kardashian commented.

Haqq announced that she was expecting baby Ace back in September 2019. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had shared that she had wanted a baby for a long time prior to finding out she was pregnant. She even admitted to freezing her eggs before she found out she was pregnant last year. During her pregnancy, Haqq decided to hold off on sharing who the father of her child is on social media. She revealed during her baby shower in February that O.T. is Ace’s father. The pair dated for two years before breaking up in June 2019. Although the couple isn’t together, Haqq shared back on Instagram that they have been doing everything they can to ensure Haqq had a healthy pregnancy. She said the rapper has been by her side during doctor visits and any other events that pertain to their child.

“My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me,” Haqq shared. “Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”

O.T. has another child from a previous relationship.