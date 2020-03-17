Carolina Panthers News: Cam Newton Rips Team, Says He Didn’t Request A Trade

As the two sides begin to separate, things are getting ugly.

Things are really start to move and shake in the NFL, but the chaos with the Carolina Panthers remains the same. On the same day that Tom Brady said he was done in New England and Drew Brees returned to New Orleans, the Panthers revealed that Cam Newton could seek a trade. Giving the quarterback permission to leave is one thing, but the veteran signal-caller ripped the team saying he never once asked for it.

After playing very little last year and a complete upheaval of the coaching staff, speculation was high that Newton was on his way out of Carolina. Nothing official had been said, though, but the strong crop of free agent quarterbacks only added to the rumors that his time with the Panthers was running short.

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers hopped on their official Instagram to say they have given Newton the permission to seek a trade.

That seems simple enough and it is exactly as many people expected with the start of the new league year. The only thing is that Newton is saying the team isn’t telling the truth and that they’re simply accusing him of something he never even did.

The Panthers made the Instagram post around 11:30 A.M. Eastern time, and about 30 minutes later, Newton commented on it. It is blatantly obvious that he is not happy about the turn that things have taken with the organization.

“Stop with the word play!! I never asked for it!! There is no dodging this one. I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys! Please do not try and play me, or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this. You forced me into this!! Love”

New head coach Matt Rhule has already seen Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen and Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner out the door. It appears as if he will be starting his first season with the Panthers with a new quarterback at the helm as well.

Last season, Newton missed almost the entire year with a foot injury. Kyle Allen was the primary starter for the team and he was just re-signed to a new deal last week.

Teddy Bridgewater is likely on his way out of New Orleans with Drew Brees agreeing to a new deal. Tom Brady and a host of others are free agents looking for new homes, and Carolina now has a major opening on their offense, but who will fill it? It is quite possible that the 30-year-old Cam Newton would have been happy to guide the team again as their quarterback, but the former NFL MVP now has permission to seek a trade even if he didn’t really ask for it.