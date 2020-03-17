Catelynn Lowell Opens Up About Why Carly Won’t Be A Part Of Her ‘Teen Mom OG’ Story This Season

When Teen Mom OG returns tonight, fans will likely see and hear less about Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s oldest daughter, Carly, who they placed for adoption when they were teenagers.

The reality show star opened up about why, even though Carly is a part of their story line, she will be featured less this year. She explained that fans were able to see their most recent visit because they were filming during the summer when the visit took place. The most recent season was filmed after the visit and that is why it won’t be featured.

Even though fans won’t see another visit play out on the new season of the show, Catelynn admits that Carly is still a part of their story.

“Obviously she is a part of our story so when things come up on camera, we talk about her as much as we can,” Catelynn told E! News.

The young couple shared their adoption story on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. Since then, they have been able to have some visits with their daughter, though her parents don’t want her on television. As a result, fans know very little about Catelynn and Tyler’s oldest daughter and Catelynn admitted that Carly’s parents want their life to be “private.”

“Her parents aren’t on a TV show and they like to have a private life, which I completely understand and it just comes from respecting their wishes and what they see for Carly and Carly’s future and her being able to tell her own story when she’s ready.”

Catelynn did share some details about her relationship with Carly and revealed that they are “in the process” of trying to arrange another visit over the summer. Of course, she admits that with Carly getting older, she is involved in a lot more activities and that plays a part. Catelynn also admitted that she “respects” that Carly’s parents want to keep her private as she gets older. However, she also knows that Carly will start telling her adoption story to her friends from her perspective.

“I think it’s important for her to be able to share with people going through it and share her story.”

While fans may not see much of the adoption storyline this season, they will get to see Catelynn and Tyler’s strong relationship. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple traveled to Hawaii where Cate surprised Tyler with a recommitment ceremony.

The new season of Teen Mom OG premieres Tuesday night on MTV.