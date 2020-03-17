‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz Say Goodbye To TomTom As WeHo Bar Temporarily Shuts Down

The bar featured on the Bravo reality show is closed until further notice.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are taking a temporary hiatus from TomTom, the popular West Hollywood bar and restaurant they opened in 2018. The Vanderpump Rules stars announce the temporary closure of their business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post to the official TomTom Instagram page, the bar’s junior partners revealed that the WeHo hotspot will be closed until further notice due to the public health crisis that is sweeping the world. The message stated that these are “scary times,” but it was reiterated that the most important thing is the health and safety of TomTom employees and customers.

Schwartz also posted the message to his Instagram page along with a message that he hopes the bar will be up and running again soon.

“Gonna miss you guys,” the Vanderpump Rules veteran wrote. “We’ll be back in a jif (hopefully).”

In comments to the post, reactions were mixed, despite the fact that the action to close the bar was taken amid the advisement of the city’s mayor and government authorities.

“Such a responsible thing to do,” one follower wrote.

“How are you supposed to pay bills if places are closed? Not all places are paying employees,” another asked.

“My dreams are crushed! Pitstop on the honeymoon no longer,” a third fan wrote of TomTom’s sudden closure.

The temporary shuttering of TomTom is a blow for fans of Vanderpump Rules, who watched Schwartz and Sandoval’s partnership with restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump come to fruition on the Bravo reality show. The place has been a popular pitstop for Vanderpump Rules fans who visit the area. And the bar business had been going so well at TomTom that the two Toms recently talked about opening an East Coast version of their bar, but that is probably not at the top of their to-do list right now.

The sad news about the bar comes less than a week after Sandoval spoke Us Weekly about the success of TomTom. The Vanderpump Rules star told Us that while much has been made about the bar’s eclectic cocktail menu, the best secret about TomTom is that the food is “spectacular.”

TomTom is part of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd’s restaurant empire, which also includes the high-end Beverly Hills-area eateries SUR and Villa Blanca, as well as Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas.

A post on Villa Blanca’s Instagram shared the same closure message as the post on TomTom’s page, while SUR’s Instagram posted a message that announced the restaurant featured on Vanderpump Rules will be closed until at least March 31.