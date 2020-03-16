‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Actor announces that he and his family is now 'self-isolating.'

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, Game of Thrones actor, Kristofer Hivju, is the latest celebrity to test positive for the virus, according to People.

The actor, who played fan-favorite, Tormund Giantsbane, in HBO‘s Game of Thrones, alerted his fans via his official Instagram account regarding his positive diagnosis.

“Greetings from Norway!” Hivju’s post read.

“Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus.”

The actor, who is 41-years-old, insisted that his family was in good health but that they were “self-isolating” as per medical advice. He also reminded fans of the correct distance for social distancing and to be ever vigilant in handwashing procedures in order to protect those members of the public that might be more susceptible to a more dire reaction, such as the elderly or those with pre-existing conditions that might exacerbate symptoms.

“There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis,” Hivju wrote as he reminded people that the aim of self-isolating was to make sure hospitals and medical facilities did not become overwhelmed with sick patients as numbers rose in relation to the coronavirus.

The actor also urged people to make sure that they checked their country’s Center for Disease Control websites in order to stay abreast of the most current advice regarding COVID-19.

“I only have mild symptoms of a cold,” the actor also reassured his fans via his Instagram post on Monday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hivju was recently announced as appearing in Season 2 of Netflix‘s The Witcher. It is unclear at this point in time if Hivju contracted the virus while on the set of the hit epic fantasy series, which was currently filming. However, as reported by Deadline, production has recently been shut down on Season 2 amid growing concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Season 2 of The Witcher was being filmed outside of London in the United Kingdom. Along with current medical advice, Netflix has decided to halt many of their productions, The Witcher being only one of their shows. Considering Hivju’s diagnosis, the concern is that others involved in the production of this series might also now test positive in the coming days and weeks.

Those involved with the production of The Witcher were told in an email that filming would be halted for two weeks in an effort to help curb the spread of the virus. Netflix assured cast and crew that they would continue to be paid during the hiatus.

According to the fansite, Redanian Intelligence, a Netflix spokesperson has revealed that a deep clean will be conducted of the set. However, production had been halted prior to the knowledge that Hivju had contracted the virus.

“We paused production prior to becoming aware of this, but as a further precaution we will be closing production offices and Arborfield immediately and arranging for deep cleaning and disinfection.”

The spokesperson also stated that the network was currently “in the process of contacting those who were in close contact with the relevant individual” and that all members have been advised to self-isolate.