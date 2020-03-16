‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Reveals Where She Stands With Lisa Vanderpump After Years-Long Feud

Kristen Doute claims there have been changes between them in the last several months.

Kristen Doute may think that she and Lisa Vanderpump are in a good place, but are they really?

During an appearance on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast, the Vanderpump Rules cast member, who was fired from Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR Restaurant, years ago for cussing at her manager, said that when it comes to her relationship with Vanderpump, the two of them saw positive changes in the last several months.

“We took a real turn this past year,” Doute said, according to a report shared by Reality Blurb on March 16.

According to Doute, she suspects that Vanderpump’s attitude towards her changed after she witnessed Doute growing and maturing, and preparing for the upcoming release of her new book, He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It, which is set to be released in stores and online on June 2.

“She always commends me and is very proud of the book — which means a lot,” Doute revealed.

While Doute acknowledged that she and Vanderpump are far from being best friends, Vanderpump has been much kinder to her recently. Doute then said that Vanderpump may be treating her differently than she used to due to her June 2019 exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Doute also said that the loss of Vanderpump’s mother and brother, who passed away in 2018 and 2019, respectively, may have changed her behavior towards her.

Although Doute has gone through a number of rocky moments with Vanderpump in the past, and has said that she feels Vanderpump doesn’t like her, she told McDonald on her podcast that she’s been “a lot kinder” to her since she left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast last year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vanderpump spoke to Us Weekly magazine at the end of last year and during her conversation with the outlet, she suggested that Doute should do her best to “evolve a little more” before noting that she was tired of going “around and around in circles” with her longtime co-star.

According to Vanderpump, it’s been difficult for her to navigate the many relationships she has with the Vanderpump Rules cast and said that when it comes to the guys and girls on her show, she gels with some while others have been more challenging to endure.

“[Doute] kind of always made everything more complicated for me, which wasn’t easy, when somebody is working with you,” she explained.