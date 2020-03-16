Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Shares An Update With Jordan & Harmony Surprises Jason

There are mob-related twists and turns coming during Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers share that Jordan will be scrambling to keep TJ safe, a mission that will involve Sam to a degree. In addition, it appears that Harmony might be ready to tackle her next set of orders from Cyrus and this leads to a surprising visit.

Viewers saw last week that Willow’s mom Harmony is now working for Cyrus, a partnership that rattled Jordan when she learned of it. General Hospital spoilers from the sneak peek shared at the end of Monday’s episode indicate that next on her agenda is a visit to Sonny’s business.

Jason and Brando have been together talking about what’s happened and where things head next, and they will still be together when Harmony shows up. Harmony’s arrival will definitely come as a surprise to Jason, who will be curious to find out what she needs.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jason will be wary during Tuesday’s show. Given what the sneak peek revealed, it seems virtually guaranteed that it’s Harmony’s visit that has Jason feeling on edge.

Will Harmony tell Jason that she’s now a messenger for Cyrus? She warned Jordan not to talk to anybody about their conversation or TJ’s situation, so it seems that Harmony wants to keep her connection to Cyrus hidden under the radar. However, she may reveal some information about this connection to Jason, and perhaps Sonny, if it’s necessary for her to be able to deliver a message from the imprisoned mob boss.

"You're a good person… that knows how to do bad." #GH pic.twitter.com/SzO441iw9T — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 16, 2020

Elsewhere in Port Charles, General Hospital spoilers share that Sam and Jordan will have a chat. Sam promised Molly that she would use her skills and contacts as a private investigator to find TJ and bring him home. It seems she will have made some progress on this already, and this could understandably lead her to have some questions for Jordan.

The sneak peek for Tuesday’s episode notes that Jordan will ask Sam if she’s uncovered anything. General Hospital spoilers share that Sam will note that she has, and apparently this will rattle Jordan.

As the conversation continues, it sounds as if Jordan will pressure Sam to step back from digging into this. There is little doubt that this warning is something that Jordan will feel is necessary to keep TJ safe. If Sam were to figure out the truth about where TJ is, and that Jordan is now involved, it would cause major problems for everybody.

Will Sam pick up on how anxious Jordan is acting as they discuss TJ? General Hospital spoilers detail that Jordan will face more potential trouble coming from Sam next week. Given that, it sounds as if TJ will stay missing for a while and Sam won’t necessarily walk away from her investigation simply because Jordan tried to push her away.