‘Animal Crossing’ Nintendo Switch Sales In South Korea Reportedly Not Being Hampered By Coronavirus

While most of the world is shutting down and staying home because of the coronavirus outbreak, Animal Crossing fans in South Korea aren’t being scared away. Now that the special edition of Nintendo Switch is available for sale, there are reportedly lines around the block looking to purchase it. Analyst Daniel Ahmad posted on Twitter it appears not even a fear of catching or transmitting a deadly disease is keeping people from getting their favorite gaming console and accessories.

Ahmad reports one of the shops that was selling the Animal Crossing LE Nintendo Switch sold out of its 150 units almost “instantly.” He said people at the Daewon Nintendo shop at ipark mall in South Korea were literally lined up around the block in order to try and make sure they got theirs.

Some of the demand, the analyst explained, was simply because Switch stock has been hard to find in general. That’s because the coronavirus outbreak has hampered production lines. It would seem the fact the company isn’t coming out with a Switch Pro this year has turned into a positive for everyone.

The price of the Nintendo Switch in South Korea has certainly not been a positive for everyone. The demand for the console has caused the price to go up. Ahmad said they are currently selling for about 450K won. That’s about $370 per unit. In the United States, even with some stock getting lower, you can still purchase those consoles for around $300. There are times you can purchase one for quite a bit less. The Lite version is $100 less than that.

Now that there is an Animal Crossing edition, demand is going up even more. The Lite version, according to Ahmad is still on store shelves at a decent pact in South Korea, which is the third-largest market for Nintendo in Asia, behind China and Japan. Of course, there isn’t an Animal Crossing version of the Switch Lite.

This version of the Switch doesn’t come with the game but does have a console that is especially adorned with a color scheme to match Animal Crossing‘s design. The Joy-Cons are light green and light blue and the actual console is white with some of those same colors, as well as Tom Nook and his Nooklings, Timmy and Tommy painted on the front.

While the console edition is available now, fans are going to have to wait a few more days to get their hands on the game. Animal Crossing is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 20.