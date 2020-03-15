‘One Piece’ Episode 924 Features Epic Clash Between Sanji And Page One

There are still plenty of days left before their planned raid at Onigashima, but the Straw Hat Pirates couldn’t help themselves but get involved in troubles in the Land of Wano. After beating the subordinates of Kyoshiro, Sanji is set to face another enemy, this time from the Beast Pirates. One Piece Episode 924, which is titled “The Capital in an Uproar! Another Assassin Targets Sanji!,” featured the start of the epic battle between Vinsmoke Sanji and Page One.

After receiving information about the commotion at the Flower Capital, Kyoshiro asked Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague to order some of his men to deal with Sanji, who is popularly known in the Land of Wano as Sangoro. Queen didn’t waste time before making a move and sent a group of strong Beast Pirates headliners called Tobi Roppo to the Flower Capital. Before the enemies found Sanji, Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law informed him about the situation and asked him to hide in a safe place.

On their way to their hideout, Sanji and Law reunite with Cyborg Franky and Usopp. Law told Sanji that if ever the Beast Pirates caught him, he should never leak any information about their alliance and their plan to free the Land of Wano from Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido even if it would cost him his own life. One Piece Episode 924 finally showed the Tobi Roppo arriving at the Flower Capital. Page One, who ate Dragon-Dragon Fruit, Ancient Type Spinosaurus Model, immediately started wreaking havoc and destroyed every soba shop in his sight.

Though he’s aware of the presence of the Beast Pirates at the Flower Capital, Sanji just continued to get as far as he could. However, Sanji changed his mind about running away when he heard the voice of a woman. Page One ordered a man and a woman who owned one of the soba shops to help him find Sangoro or he would eat them. Page One quickly lost his patience and was about to devour the woman when Sanji arrived and attacked him with Diable Jambe Concasser Crush.

Unfortunately, despite coating his attack with Armament Haki, Sanji was still unable to completely defeat the enemy. To make things more complicated, Sanji’s attack didn’t seem to have any effect on Page One. Upon confirming Sangoro’s identity, Page One called his comrades and informed them that he found the culprit. Beast Pirates Headliners Basil Hawkins and X Drake responded and told Page One that they would be heading in his location as fast as they could.

Law tried to stop Sanji from engaging in a fight against Page One, but the Straw Hat Pirates cook is fired up. Though he didn’t seem to have any intention of backing down, Sanji assured Law that Hawkins and X Drake wouldn’t know his real identity.