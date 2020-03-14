Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Posts Throwback Postpartum Workout Video To Instagram

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines gave birth to her daughter Arna in April of 2019. When she made her way back into exercise after recovering from the birth, the Australian native found that she needed to modify her workouts to make sure she wasn’t overdoing it. On Friday, March 14, the fitness guru took to popular social media platform Instagram to share a throwback postpartum workout video.

In the video, the fitness trainer demonstrates the various exercises present in week three of her workout program, the Bikini Body Guides (BBG). She shows her 12.2 million followers how to modify each exercise and explains how many reps and sets they should do of each in the caption of the post. The eight exercises that Kayla performs are the squat & press, knee-up, ab bike, walking lunge, modified burpee, butterfly sit-up, step-up, and incline push-up.

In the caption of the post, Kayla tells her followers to complete as many laps of each circuit as they can in seven minutes and then to repeat. She also makes sure to note that there is no shame in being a beginner or in needing to modify exercises. Because of this, she has added eight beginner weeks to her BBG program to help trainees build up their strength before jumping in. Kayla ends the caption by mentioning that she has a post-pregnancy program now available in the SWEAT app for those that have recently given birth and have been approved by their doctor to begin exercising.

