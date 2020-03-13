Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Rare Wedding Day Photos Featuring Big Sister Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears is getting ready to celebrate her sixth wedding anniversary and on Thursday she took to Instagram to share some throwback photos from her big day. The rare wedding day photos were an extra special treat for fans as they showed Jamie’s big sister Britney Spears all dolled up for Jamie Lynn’s big day.

She shared two of her favorite wedding day photos with her fans. In the first closeup photo, Britney is wearing a form-fitting silver dress with beautiful jeweled detail on the front. Although the pop singer is known for her bombshell blond hair, back in 2014 when the wedding took place, Britney was rocking brunette locks. Her dark hair is worn down and with some curl. She is preparing to zip up her sister’s wedding gown.

In the photo, Jamie Lynn’s blond hair is worn in a stunning updo. Her makeup looks flawless and she completes her wedding look with a pair of long pearl earrings.

The second photo shared by Jamie Lynn isn’t a closeup and shows her entire wedding gown. The dress is form fitting with lace detail. She gazes behind her shoulder as Britney flashes a smile as she zips up her sister’s wedding gown. Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie Briann is also in the photo and is wearing an adorable white dress. She looks on as her mom gets ready for her big day. At the time, Maddie Briann was 5 years old and served as her mother’s flower girl. Britney’s two sons were ring bearers.

Since posting the photos, they have been liked over 147,700 times by Jamie Lynn’s followers. Along with the likes, fans left plenty of positive comments and mentioned that they appreciated the mom-of-two sharing the sweet throwback photos.

“You and Britney are so gorgeous! Best family,” a commenter wrote including a red heart emoji.

“Beautiful! And Maddie was such a baby,” one comment read along with a crying emoji.

” I knowww!! I could cry,” Jamie Lynn replied adding her own crying emoji.

Maddie Briann is now 11 years old. Jamie Lynn is also mom to 1-year-old daughter Ivey Joan.

This isn’t the first time that Jamie Lynn has shared throwback photos that feature her big sister. Last month, she shared a throwback photo of herself as a young child with big sister Britney. In the photo, young Jamie Lynn sat on her big sister’s lap on what appeared to be Britney’s tour bus.