Peter Weber’s Mom Barb Slammed For Singing ‘Leaving on A Jet Plane’ After His Breakup With Madison Prewett

The controversial reality TV mom sings with her friends as her son's heart is broken.

The Bachelor‘s mom is being bashed online. Barbra Weber, the controversial mom of ABC’s leading man Peter Weber, was slammed online after posting a snarky song amid her son’s heartbreak.

Just as Peter and his final lady, Madison Prewett, announced their breakup to fans, Barb Weber posted a video to Instagram which shows her and two pals singing. In the video, the trio is seen singing the 1966 John Denver classic “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” which was famously recorded by folk group Peter, Paul, and Mary in the late 1960s.

In the video, Barb wears sunglasses as she’s flanked by two friends who change the lyrics to the song to include, “Oh Barb, we hate to go.” At the end of the shot song, the three women hug.

While the video could just be a goodbye song from Barb’s visiting friends, the timing of the post is suspect. Mama Weber shared her clip at the exact hour that Peter shared his breakup post.

It’s no surprise that fans are having a field day in the comments to Barb’s video.

“Please leave on a jet plane. I hear Italy is lovely,” one follower wrote.

“I am embarrassed for you,” another added.

“The sad thing is that you’ll never have the same relationship with your son again,” another wrote. “I can’t imagine feeling good about hurting my son or my relationship with him.”

“Cuz of u, they parted ways,” another wrote of Peter and Madi. “Good job u unsupportive manipulative mother.”

Other social media followers told Barb she just needs to “stop” with all of the hate as her son deals with the fallout from his gut-wrenching Bachelor season. Others told Mama Weber she owes Madison an apology for how she treated her during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special earlier this week. During the finale, Peter’s mom repeatedly rolled her eyes and said Madison was rude and didn’t love her son.

While Barb is getting slammed online, on the live Bachelor final she boasted that she has received a lot of love from fans in her DMs.

In an interview with Glamour, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison acknowledged that it’s all about “perspective” when it comes to fans’ feelings towards Peter’s overbearing mom. Harrison noted that the morning after The Bachelor finale, “half of the world was Team Barb and half the world was against her.”

This isn’t the first time Peter’s mom has posted a “music video” to Instagram. A few days earlier, Barb posted a clip of the same friends plus one as they sang the Diana Ross & the Supremes classic “Stop! In the Name of Love.”