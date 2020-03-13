Kelly Clarkson Stuns In A Flirty Floral Mini Dress And Knee-High Boots For Shania Twain Cover

Kelly wowed her fans with her performance of 'Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?'

Kelly Clarkson chose the perfect footwear for her latest ‘Kellyoke’ performance. On Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host paid homage to her iconic guest, living country music legend Shania Twain, by belting out the Canadian singer’s 1995 hit, “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”

Kelly sported a look for her performance that was somewhat old-fashioned and conservative up top, but sassy and contemporary below the waist. She was wearing an off-white mini dress that featured a rustic pink floral print. The bodice had a high neck with a tied keyhole detail, and large white ruffles accented the shoulders, upper chest, and back. Long peasant sleeves with ruffled cuffs added to the garment’s demure, vintage aesthetic.

While the bodice of Kelly’s frock made it look like she was experimenting with the prairie dress trend that’s often popular during the summer months, her skirt was not the traditional long style that extends well past the knee. Instead, the bottom of her A-line dress hit her high up on her thigh, exposing quite a bit of leg. Her skirt was trimmed with the same heavy white ruffles as her bodice.

On her feet, Kelly paid tribute to the title of the song she was singing by sporting a pair of tan leather scrunch boots with a high stacked heel. The tops of her stylish footwear were tight, and they hit her a few inches below the knee.

Kelly wore her curled blond hair up in a high, loose ponytail. She chose a dark and sultry palette for her eye makeup, and her lips were painted a rich wine hue.

Kelly made sure to let her voice’s slight country twang come out for her rendition of “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” At times, she sounded like she was doing a spot-on imitation of Shania. For her performance, she was joined by Cory Churko, the musician who plays fiddle for Shania on the song. Cory has also toured with Kelly, so the two were already comfortable performing together. They occasionally gave each other flirty and playful looks as they put on a show for Kelly’s delighted audience.

A video of the performance was also uploaded on the official Instagram page for Kelly’s show, where Shania gave it her stamp of approval.

“Go girl!!” Shania wrote in the comment section.

Kelly’s fans also gave her performance rave reviews.

“Again you nailed it and look amazing,” wrote one admirer.

“Wow you sound amazing singing a country song…wish you would cut another country record,” another fan wrote.

“Is there anything she can’t sing? Amazing,” gushed a third commenter.

