‘One Piece’ Chapter 974 Spoilers: Traitor Inside Straw Hat Pirates Alliance Finally Revealed!

One Piece Chapter 974 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece would finally return to the current timeline where the Straw Hat Pirates alliance’s plan to raid Onigashima is sabotaged by Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates and Emperor Kaido. It is also set to reveal the identity of the traitor inside the Straw Hat Pirates alliance.

In the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 974, Kanjuro was making huge revelations to the other members of the Nine Red Scabbards while they were on their way to Onigashima. Kanjuro told them that he was the one feeding Shogun Orochi vital information about their plan. At first, Kinemon thought that Kanjuro was just fooling around, especially after recalling that both of them were almost executed in a giant boiling pot 20 years ago. However, Kinemon and the others started to believe Kanjuro after hearing the words that came out of his mouth.

Kanjuro revealed that since he was a child, he had lost his emotions and was looking for a place to die. Kanjuro said that the Kanjuro that they knew didn’t exist and he is really a loyal servant of Shogun Orochi. While the Nine Red Scabbards were having an intense conversation, One Piece Chapter 974 would show several ships of the Beast Pirates approaching their tiny boat. One of them revealed that Shogun Orochi ordered them to look for a boat heading to the Onigashima and asked Kanjuro if he is the spy inside the Straw Hat Pirates alliance.

"Come bring it back to me someday! Once you've become a great pirate! That's our promise, Luffy!"

Upon confirming that he’s really on the side of the enemy, an angry Kinemon unleashed his sword and chopped Kanjuro’s head. However, Kanjuro managed to survive Kinemon’s attack and escaped with Kozuki Momonosuke. Kanjuro said that he originally planned to die with the Nine Red Scabbards on their way to Onigashima, but Shogun Orochi ordered him to keep them alive for now.

One Piece Chapter 974 spoilers featured Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido having a conversation about the Nine Red Scabbards and their plan to take them down. Emperor Kaido couldn’t believe that there was really a devil fruit ability that enables people to travel into the future. However, he started to believe Shogun Orochi when he showed him a letter. Emperor Kaido agreed with Shogun Orochi’s plan to take down the Nine Red Scabbards, but he wants to keep them alive to ask them important questions.

One Piece Chapter 974 spoilers also featured three members of the Worst Generation – Monkey D. Luffy of the Straw Hat Pirates, Trafalgar D. Water Law of the Heart Pirates, and Eustass “Captain” Kid of the Kid Pirates. Though they are both aiming to find One Piece and become the next Pirate King, Luffy, Law, and Kid decided to temporarily set aside their rivalry and join forces in defeating one of the Four Emperors of the Sea.